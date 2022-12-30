Faith

Faith

 Metro Creative

First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Steve Gross, lay speaker, will preach during Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. His sermon will be “Our Call for 2023.” The service will be live-streamed and also be available at a later time. See the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, for a link to the online option. The ladies Tuesday Bible study and the Wednesday evening programs will not meet this week.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will conduct Sunday school services in the church at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will begin at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s sermon on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.

