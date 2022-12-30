First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Steve Gross, lay speaker, will preach during Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. His sermon will be “Our Call for 2023.” The service will be live-streamed and also be available at a later time. See the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, for a link to the online option. The ladies Tuesday Bible study and the Wednesday evening programs will not meet this week.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will conduct Sunday school services in the church at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will begin at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s sermon on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Worship services will be conducted at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call (423) 477-3311.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: “A New Year’s Day Surprise!” will be the message delivered on Sunday by Minister Palma L. Bennett. Mt. Bethel will celebrate the start of a new year through prayer, song and Communion. Special worship music will be performed by Allen Sellars. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be conducted on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or www.mtbethelcc.dns.net.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. From the Apostle Paul’s second letter to the Christians in Thessalonica Chapter 5:1-11, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “How Then Shall We Live.” The service may be heard in the surrounding area on 95.5 FM. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Our Hope: Goodness of God in 2023” will be the message on Sunday. Liberty Fellowship will only have one service Sunday starting at 10 a.m. Les Foster will provides the special music. There will be no evening service. The church is studying in the book of Zechariah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service is titled “What Will You Do for God in 2023?” The Worship Team will provide special music and the Ordinance of the Lord’s Supper will be observed. Wednesday’s small group Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday morning’s service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. First Presbyterian will celebrate the New Year with a reading from Ecclesiastes 3:1-14 and Revelations 21:1-6 followed by a sermon from the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt titled “Ringing in the New.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on New Year’s Sunday beginning at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will convene at 6 with its study in Genesis. The church is collecting canned tuna, canned soup, peanut butter, and dry milk for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11. The sermon will be “Backwards Looking Forward,” from Isaiah 63:7-9. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “New Year and New Creation” will be the sermon for Central’s one worship service on Sunday at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday school will not be held this week. The online worship experience will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For more information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. Wesley Duncan will preach his first message as the newly elected pastor of the church during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Everyone is invited to attend and support Duncan and his wife Kim as they begin their new ministry kicking off the New Year. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free drive-thru meal on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church for a meal. This week’s menu will include spaghetti, salad, roll and dessert. Everyone is welcome.
Items for the Faith section may be submitted by email to faith@johnsoncitypress.com. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Wednesday.