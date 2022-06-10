First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Based on Romans 12:1-8, the sermon by Pastor Jodie Ihfe will be “A Living Sacrifice” for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service, which will be in person and online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15. First United Methodist will host Camp in the Community June 13-17. For June, the food pantry is collecting bath soap, bar soap, shampoo, conditioner, and laundry detergent for our neighbors in need. Donations can be made at the church office.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Sunday morning’s activities will start with coffee and conversation at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship and preaching at 10:30 a.m. On Wendesday night, Bible study will begin at 7. Information, call 423-426-1297.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will begin in the church at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., Mountain View will hold its drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “As We Scatter” will be the message in the sanctuary at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday. The schedule of services is as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary with Holy Communion, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and the church website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will begin at 11 and the evening worship service will start at 6:30. Wednesday’s service, which features Kids Blast for first- through fifth-graders and a teen program, will be held at 7 p.m. A nursery will be available for all services. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run on Sunday morning. Information, visit http://buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast Sunday’s 11 a.m. service.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Sunday’s sermon will be “Metamorphosis!” by Minister Palma L. Bennett. Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and Communion. The Mt. Bethel Trio will do a special musical performance. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the worship service will follow at 10:25. The 6 p.m. Wednesday night Bible study will continue with the series focusing on difficult biblical scriptures. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the worship service at 11. This week’s sermon will be “The Holy Spirit,” from John 16:7-15. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join First Presbyterian in person or online (http://fpce.churche/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon on John 5:1-9 titled “What Do You Really Want?” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Your Fig Leaf Won’t Hide You,” from Genesis 3, will be the message by guest speaker David Foster for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Amy Duncan will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. Wednesday evening’s prayer and Bible study service will be held at 6. The guest speaker will be Gene Deaton. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. Nathan Jennings will preach during Sunday’s morning worship service at 11. The Rev. Mark Potter will preach during the Sunday evening worship service at 6. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: “How You Can Have Blessed Assurance, Part 3, The Truth Test” will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service as the series of sermons from First John continues. Small groups Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The worship service may be viewed via Facebook or YouTube. Vacation Bible School will begin Monday, June 12, and be held from 6-8 nightly. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. with Jack Harris, senior minister, bringing the message “The Chief Work of the Holy Spirit,” from Romans 8:5-11. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. A fellowship luncheon will be held in the Hospitality Room immediately following worship service. Wednesday evening’s Bible study will meet at 6 and continue its study of Revelation. The church will continue its collection of summer clothes for men, women, and children for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave. Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:25. From the book of Ephesians, chapter 6, guest messenger Mike Luzadder will bring the message “Getting Dressed.” For 23 years Luzadder has been a campus minister at East Tennessee State University. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: The sermon on Sunday will be on “One and Another.” You may join the services in person or online. The worship service will start at 10:30 a.m. with children’s church at 11. Sunday school will begin at 9 a.m. with classes for all ages. The worship service will be live-streamed to Central’s Facebook page. The link to the page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Information, visit cccjonesborough.com.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave. Johnson City: “Time of Refreshing” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Do This First” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church’s website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday, June 16, from 6-7 p.m. Please drive up to the side of the church where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. The church will be serving grilled chicken, pasta salad and dessert.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: First Presbyterian will have a baseball outing on Saturday, June 18, at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City. The cost for the tickets is $10 per person, which includes a meal voucher. The game between the Johnson City Doughboys and Greeneville Flyboys begins at 7 p.m. Those who would like to attend are asked to email brian@fpcelizabethton.org. Please inlcude your name and how many tickets you want.