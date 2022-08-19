Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible Study for all ages will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m. The evening service will start at 6:30. Family Fellowship, Kids Blast and Ridge Point Teens will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabehton: The Rev. Doug Hartley, pastor of Hunter Memorial Baptist Church, will be preaching on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video