Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible Study for all ages will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m. The evening service will start at 6:30. Family Fellowship, Kids Blast and Ridge Point Teens will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabehton: The Rev. Doug Hartley, pastor of Hunter Memorial Baptist Church, will be preaching on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will get underway in the church at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will begin at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: First United Methodist would like to welcome Antwann Yocum as the director of Senior High Youth Ministry. He comes to First Church with his wife Bethany and their two children, Mekhi and Mia. Sunday’s sermon for the 10:30 a.m. worship service will be “Forever, Amen” by Pastor Jodie Ihfe. You may worship online or in person. 1stchurchjc.org, the church’s website, will provide a link to the virtual service. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. Women’s Bible study will continue on Tuesday with Pastor Jodie at 1 p.m. in the Open Door classroom. Children and youth will meet at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Continuing the “Word Pictures of the New Testament Series,” Minister Palma L. Bennett’s Sunday sermon will focus on “Humility.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and Communion. Todd Bennett will perform special music. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Wednesday’s Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “The How of Happiness: 8 Principles for Powerful Living. Happy are the Peacemakers” will be the message on Sunday. Services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary (Holy Communion), traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Worship in person or online (http://fpce.churche/youtube) on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from Genesis 28:10-17 titled “Competition or Blessing.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:25. From the book of Philippians Chapter 1, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Increasing Our Joy In Dealing With Adversity.” The soloist will be the gifted recording artist George Walsh, who will be accompanied by the Praise Team and sing “Through It All.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Using scripture from Matthew 10:24-25, Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday will be “So, You Want to be a Disciple?” Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be preceded by Sunday school at 9:15 a.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Saved By Grace,” from Ephesians 2:5-8 and 2 Kings 25:27-30, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. John Augustas will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The church is studying in Zephaniah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, which begins at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside will continue the video series “The Good Book,” with Kyle Idleman narrating, on Wednesday. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the video will start at 7. This week will be the sixth part in the series.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be “Religious Affections” as the series of sermons from First John continues. Jamie Temaj will provide the special music. The morning worship service may be viewed on YouTube or Facebook. The Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. Wednesday’s Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. The study is “How To Study Your Bible.” Thursday morning’s Bible study will meet at 10 with the topic “Heaven,” based on the book by Randy Alcorn. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: The church will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message, “God’s Endowment to His New Family,” from Ephesians 1:3-6. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Stephen Moore, Intergenerational Minister, will lead the offering meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6:30 and continue its study of Revelation. Downtown is continuing its collection of shampoo, soap, toothpaste, and toothbrushes for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Bread of Life” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday at Central. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available at cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Coffee and conversation will be held on Sunday beginning at 9:45 a.m. Worship and preaching will follow at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Information, call 423-426-1297.
Keystone Free Will Baptist Church, 110 Bettie St., Johnson City: Keystone will host evangelist Rev. “Tooney” Cash as the guest preacher on Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. You may view the Sunday morning services at www.keystonefwbchurch.com or on Facebook. Wednesday evening services will be held at 6:30.
Church of Jesus, 809 W. Main St., Johnson City: Evangelist Connie Abner will sing and preach at the church on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. Brian Cloyd is the pastor.
Special events
Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 125 Lane Hill Road, Elizabethton: Union Hill will conduct a Women’s Conference featuring the theme “Learning to Worship Our Way Through Battles,” on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. until noon. Brianna Fagan will be the speaker for the event. Lunch will be served at noon. Call (423) 213-7574 to RSVP.
Homecomings
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford: Oakland will conduct its homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. as the church marks 172 years of service. Warren Browder will sing during the service. A covered-dish meal will be served in the fellowship hall following the service. Information, call 423-257-6451.
Blue Springs Christian Church, 107 Rominger Road, Elizabethton: The church will have homecoming services on Sunday Aug. 21, with Minister Gary Hall as the speaker. There will also be a note burning for the fellowship hall. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. and preaching will begin at 10:45 a.m. Richard Thomason is the minister.
Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church, 1004 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: The church will hold its homecoming service on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served in the fellowship hall following the service.