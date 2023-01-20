Faith

Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Come and See” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will be held at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “From Darkness to Light,” from John 9:1-5, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The choir will provide the special music for the service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The church is studying in Zachariah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, which begins at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.

