Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Come and See” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will be held at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “From Darkness to Light,” from John 9:1-5, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The choir will provide the special music for the service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The church is studying in Zachariah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, which begins at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: The church will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message, “When God Does an EKG,” from Jeremiah 17:7-10. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 p.m. to continue its study in Genesis. Downtown is continuing to collect canned tuna, canned soup, peanut butter, and dry milk for one of its local missions. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person or online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. This week’s reading will be from Ecclesiastes 5:1-3, followed by a sermon from the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt titled “Who Knows.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. From the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 3, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “How To Prepare To Meet God.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Commons and the evening vesper service will begin at 6 in the auditorium. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service will be “The Prodigal Wife Leaves Home” as the series of sermons from Hosea continues. Sunday morning’s Bible study will meet at 9:45. “The Way of the Master” training course, led by Justin Pierce, will meet at 6 on Sunday evenings. Wednesday’s small groups Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday’s morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church, 820 N. Roan St., Elizabethton: Blood Bought will sing during Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. The Rev. Donnie Harris is the pastor.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Using scripture from Genesis 1:26-28, Pastor Michael Heath will deliver a sermon Sunday on “The Sanctity of Human Life.” Worship services will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be preceded by Sunday school at 9:15 a.m.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service following at 11 a.m. A new sermon series, “James: Faith and Works,” will begin on Sunday. This week’s sermon will be “Testing and Persevering,” from James 1:2-12. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “The Call of Matthew” will be Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. online and in-person worship service. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. The ladies’ Bible study with Pastor Ihfe will continue at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the Open Door classroom. Participation in the Bible study is also available online. The Wednesday evening fellowship will begin at 5:45 in the fellowship hall with a meal which will be followed by the study of a comparison of the four gospels at 6:30. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon Tuesday by calling the church office at 928-9222.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “Fleecing Your Faith.” A service will be held at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary with Holy Communion, at 11 a.m. in the Ssanctuary, and at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. Also at 9 a.m., the Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Mt. Bethel will have its regular Sunday services this week beginning with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. A Communion service will be led by Reece Buckingham. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon will be “The Secret of Being a Great Person.” The regular Wednesday night Bible Study will be held starting at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible Study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Worship services will begin at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church beginning at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will begin at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s message on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
