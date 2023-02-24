Faith

Faith

 Metro Creative

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 9 a.m. in the church. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m. Worship services will be conducted at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.