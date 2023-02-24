Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 9 a.m. in the church. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m. Worship services will be conducted at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “The Last Supper,” from the Lenten series “Twenty-four Hours That Changed the World,” will be Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. You may worship in person or online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m. Pastor Ihfe’s ladies’ Bible study will meet in the Open Door classroom at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday evening activities will begin with a meal at 5:45. Following the meal, a study of Adam Hamilton’s book “Twenty-four hours that Changed the World” is planned. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon Tuesday by contacting the church office (928-9222). The food pantry and Clare’s Closet will have distributions on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. Clare’s Closet provides winter clothing for those in need.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Services on Sunday will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Reece Buckingham will lead the singing and Richard Sells will conduct the Communion service. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon will be “The Greatest Sentence in the Bible.” The Wednesday night Bible study will start at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call (423) 257-4314.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday (First Sunday in Lent) will be “I Am The Good Shepherd.” There will be a service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary (Holy Communion), at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Also, the Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot at 9 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “What Does God Require: Do Justice,” from Micah 6:8, and Romans 2:14-15. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service will be “The Centrality of the Cross,” as the series of sermons on “The Cross” begins. Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. “The Way of the Master” training course, led by Justin Pierce, will meet at 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday’s small groups Bible study will meet at 6:30. Sunday’s morning worship may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: The sermon for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service will be from Joshua 2:18-21. Nick Colbaugh will be the guest speaker. Dan Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. Wednesday evening’s prayer and Bible study service will start at 6. The church is in the book of Zachariah for its Wednesday night study. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: “Basic Needs for Solid Growth,” from 1 Peter 2:1-3, will be the message by Jack Harris, senior minister, on Sunday. The service will be held in the sanctuary beginning at 10:45 a.m. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 to continue its study in Genesis. Downtown will conclude its collection of clothing (in good condition) for one of its local ministries. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The reading will be from Acts 11:1-18, followed by a sermon from the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt titled “Using That Gym Membership.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Just Believe” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will be held at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available at cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:29. From the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 5, Dr. Wayne Emery’s message will be “Blessed Are The Meek.” By using 95.5 FM, the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Hope — An Addictions Support group led by Dr. Bob Allen will meet in the Commons at 12:30 p.m. The Revelation class will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Commons. The evening vesper service will be held at 6 in the auditorium. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church: 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church for meals. This week’s meal will include country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, and dessert. Everyone is welcome.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: A fish fry by the Knights of Columbus will be held every Friday during Lent (Feb. 24–March 31) from 5-7 p.m. in St. Mary’s School gym. The menu will include fish, fries, coleslaw, and cookies. Carry-out or dine-in cost is $12 for adults and $10 for kids 5-10 years old. Also available for kids (5-10) will be grilled cheese sandwiches with a drink and fries for $4. Cash, credit, or check will be accepted. All proceeds from the event will be used to fund parish needs. Information, call (423) 282-6367.
