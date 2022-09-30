Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. Dr. David Gibbs, president and founder of the Christian Law Association, will be the guest speaker for the 6:30 p.m. service. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will hold Sunday school services in the church at 9 a.m. Sunday. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s sermon on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.

