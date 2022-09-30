Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. Dr. David Gibbs, president and founder of the Christian Law Association, will be the guest speaker for the 6:30 p.m. service. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will hold Sunday school services in the church at 9 a.m. Sunday. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s sermon on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday (World Communion Sunday with Holy Communion at all services) will be “The Apostles’ Creed: What It Means, and Why It Matters. You Raise Me Up.” Services will be held as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. (new time) in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org, and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Communion Sunday will be observed this week with Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe preaching. His sermon will be “David and Absalom: A Love that Saves,” from the sermon series “Life of King David.” The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed. It will also be available virtually at a later time. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the service. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. At 4 p.m. Sunday at Powell Square Park, 201 W. Poplar St., the church will have a Blessing of the Animals. Everyone from the community is invited. See the church’s website for safety restrictions. Wednesday evening’s fellowship will begin at 5:45 with a meal, which will be followed at 6:30 by the study Methodism 101, which is about the history and beliefs of the United Methodist Church. Meal reservations should be made by noon Tuesday by calling the church office (928-9222).
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Clark Street will welcome Don Sunshine Ministries and the Make a Difference Evangelism Training live event on Sunday. Training sessions will begin Sunday morning at 9:45 and 11 and will conclude Sunday afternoon. Lunch will be provided. New small group Bible study classes will begin Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will be “Down But Not Out,” based upon Paul’s teachings in 2nd Corinthians 4:7-18. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service at 10:30 a.m. The October business meeting will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. before Bible study at 6 p.m. The study of 1st, 2nd and 3rd John will continue during the service. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: A praise and worship service will be held on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. From the book of Philippians Chapter 2, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Like Stars In A Dark Night.” By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Home Fellowship group will meet at 6 p.m. at the home of Gail Aurelio with Marietta D. Balding leading a study on the Book of Job. During October, East Unaka is collecting paper products for the Christian Student Fellowship at East Tennessee State University. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Church of Jesus, 809 W. Main St., Johnson City: Evangelist Chris Johnston and his family, from Alabama, will minister at the church on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. Brian Cloyd is the pastor. Information, call 423-773-6917.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “There Is a Hell and Who Cares,” from Luke 16:19-31 and Romans 9:1-3, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Nancy Steadmen will provide the special music. Sunday school will begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. Sunday’s evening service will begin at 6. The church is studying in the Book of Haggai during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study service at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Downtown Christian Church: 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “The Strongest Evidence of Christianity,” from Ephesians 4:1-3. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6:30 and continue its study of Revelation. The church will begin collecting winter clothes for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service following at 11. This week’s sermon will be “Colossians: How to Walk in Freedom,” from Colossians 2:16-23. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Coffee and conversation will begin on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Worship and preaching will be held at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be held on Wednesday night at 7. Information, call (423) 426-1297.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “We’re All in This Together” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from Romans 3:21-23, and II Corinthians 5:16-19 titled “Rethinking Atonement.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person and online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: Gray UMC will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6-7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church where someone will greet you and bring your meal to you. The menu will include pork loin, green beans, apples, and dessert. The church’s food pantry also will be open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon, except holidays.
Eden United Methodist Church: The church will host a free fall clothing giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7 a.m. until noon at the Greenwood Ruritan, 118 Crockett Road, Jonesborough, beside the church. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing will be available. Information, call (423) 502-5111.
Heritage Baptist Church, 1512 John Exum Parkway, Johnson City: Heritage will host a Foster Family Recruitment Fair on Monday, Oct. 17 from 6-8 p.m. in the church gym. This event will be led by TN Kids Belong and Harmony/DCS. There will be several foster and volunteer agencies in attendance to answer your questions. Food trucks will be on site from 5-6 p.m. for those attending to purchase dinner for their family.
Postponements
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: Due to the forecast of rain and wind from Hurricane Ian this weekend, Covenant’s Blessing of the Animals has been postponed until Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m.
