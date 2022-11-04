First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: All Saints Day will be observed during Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. Church members who passed within the last year will be remembered and celebrated. Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe will deliver the sermon “Cloud of Witnesses.” Holy Communion also will be observed. If you cannot meet in person, you may join online. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. At Powell Square Park at 4 p.m. Sunday, the church will hold a Blessing of the Animals. Everyone from the community is invited. Please see the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, for necessary safety requirements. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s women’s Bible study will continue on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Open Door Sunday school classroom. On Wednesday evening at 5:45, a meal will be served. The meal will be followed by the study of Methodism 101, which is all about the history and beliefs of the United Methodist Church. Meal reservations should be made by calling the church office (928-9222) by noon Tuesday.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St.: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday’s sermon will be “Colossians: Three Essentials for Ministry Part 2,” from Colossians 4:2-18. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. Rusty Verran will preach during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Eric Heaton will preach during the 6 p.m. worship service. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will be “Don’t Look Back!” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in praise and prayer. Richard Sells will provide the Communion meditation. Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m. and the worrship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. The Wednesday Bible study will be held at 6 p.m. and will continue the study of 1 and 2 Peter. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will be held in the church beginning at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will start at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s message on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday (All Saints’ Sunday) will be “The Apostles’ Creed: What It Means, and Why It Matters. Can You See Them?” The schedule of services includes: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 9 a.m. in the Melting Pot and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Holy Communion will be observed at all services. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday’s worship service will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call (423) 477-3311.
Roan Creek Baptist Church, 106 Heaton Creek Road, Roan Mountain: The church will host the group Forgiven on Sunday at 6 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from Genesis: 6-9 (excerpts), titled “Rainbows and Remembrances.” The adult forum and youth group will met in person and online. Details at http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Blood of His Cross,” from Colossians 1:20, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. John Augustas will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The church is studying the book of Zechariah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. George Fulwider will give an update on his recent visit with Jephais Maipai, a missionary in Zimbabwe. From the book of Philippians, Chapter 4, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Think On These Things.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit website euchurch.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “A Vision of God” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: “With Whom Does a Better Society Begin?,” from Ephesians 4:25-32, will be the message by Jack Harris, senior minister, in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 and continue its study of Genesis. The church will begin its collection for the shut-ins and nursing home/assisted living residents. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Sunday’s activities will begin with coffee and conversation at 9:45 a.m. Worship and preaching will follow at 10 a.m. Bible study will be held on Wednesday night at 7. Information, call (423) 426-1297.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday will be “Do Not Provoke One Another.” The scripture will be from Galatians 5:25-26.
Hales Chapel Christian Church, 280 Hales Chapel Road, Johnson City: Hales Chapel will celebrate its 135th homecoming on Sunday, Nov. 13. Terry Allcorn, president of Kentucky Christian University, will be guest speaker. Services will begin at 10:45.
Crossroads Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray: The church’s Women’s Ministry will host “The Crossroads Marketplace” on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The marketplace will have dozens of vendors with products that include handmade gift and home décor items, jewelry, cosmetics, skin care, gourmet foods, woodworking, international and fair-trade items and quilts, as well as representatives from national direct sales companies. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. Many of the vendors are giving away door prizes. Crossroads is located off Exit 13 of Interstate 26 on Suncrest Drive between Daniel Boone High School and the Gray Fossil Site. Information, call 477-2229 or visit www.crossroadsgray.org.
