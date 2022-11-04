Faith

First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: All Saints Day will be observed during Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. Church members who passed within the last year will be remembered and celebrated. Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe will deliver the sermon “Cloud of Witnesses.” Holy Communion also will be observed. If you cannot meet in person, you may join online. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. At Powell Square Park at 4 p.m. Sunday, the church will hold a Blessing of the Animals. Everyone from the community is invited. Please see the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, for necessary safety requirements. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s women’s Bible study will continue on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Open Door Sunday school classroom. On Wednesday evening at 5:45, a meal will be served. The meal will be followed by the study of Methodism 101, which is all about the history and beliefs of the United Methodist Church. Meal reservations should be made by calling the church office (928-9222) by noon Tuesday.

Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St.: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday’s sermon will be “Colossians: Three Essentials for Ministry Part 2,” from Colossians 4:2-18. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.

