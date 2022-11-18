Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Coffee and conversation will be held on Sunday beginning at 9:45 a.m. Worship and preaching will follow at 10:30. Bible study will begin on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:27. From Philippians 4:19, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “The God Who Meets Needs.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: With Thanksgiving coming, Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will focus on “How Do We Give Thanks?” Praise and prayer will be led by Reece Buckingham. Tom Sharpe will give the Communion meditation. Following the worship service, a covered-dish Thanksgiving luncheon will be held. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30. The Wednesday Bible study will start at 6 with the study of 1 and 2 Peter continuing. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: From the sermon series “The Redemption of Scrooge,” Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon will be “Redeeming Our Past” during Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. In person and online options will be available. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school will begin at 9:15. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the church’s food pantry and Clare’s Closet will conduct distributions from 10 a.m. until noon at The Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St. Clare’s Closet will distribute winter coats, gloves, etc. to those in need. Also, there will be a free flu vaccination clinic at the site during that time. The ladies Bible study will continue on Tuesday in the Open Door classroom at 1 p.m. There will be no Wednesday evening activities.
Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 125 Lane Hill Road, Elizabethton: Larey and Chris Pippin will sing during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. A representative with Gideon International will speak during the 6 p.m. service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will hold Sunday school services in the church at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will begin at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s message on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “The Nine People Who Missed Thanksgiving.” Services will be held as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary with Holy Communion, Open Door service at 9 a.m. in the Melting Pot, the traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Zion Baptist Church, 1982 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton: Zion will host Grammy and Dove Award-winning male vocalist Jason Crabb in concert on Sunday at 6 p.m. This is a free event and no tickets will be required. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Dr. D. Alan King is the pastor.
New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. Randy Johnson will preach on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Ben Cole will be the speaker during the 6 p.m. worship service. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Fire Department.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday’s Bible study for all ages will start at 10 a.m. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “No Repentance, No Salvation, and No Service,” from 2 Chronicles 30:1-14, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Amy Duncan will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. Liberty Fellowship’s special Thanksgiving service will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. There will not be any service on Wednesday. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on the church’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. The worship service will be held at 11 a.m. and feature the sermon “The Prayer of Agur,” from Proverbs 30:7-9. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Downtown Christian Church, 335. E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. for Thanksgiving Sunday. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “The Greatest Secret of Holiness,” from Ephesians 5:18-21. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation for the Annual Thanksgiving M, M, M Offering. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Immediately following the worship service, Downtown’s Thanksgiving luncheon will be served in the Hospitality Room. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 p.m. and continue its study of Genesis. The church is continuing its collection for shut-ins and nursing home/assisted living residents. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join First Presbyterian in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from Deuteronomy 8:2-10 and Philippians 4:4-7 titled “Portraits of Gratitude.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person and online this week. Details at http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor Willie Lunsford’s 11 a.m. Thanksgiving service message on Sunday is titled “Count Your Blessings.” Special music will be provided by Tina Lunsford and Mike Faye, and Stephanie Williams. The service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. The Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. There will be no Wednesday evening Bible study this week. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “And Be Thankful” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will be held at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Special Events
Jonesborough Baptist Church, 1030 Old Boones Creek Road, Jonesborough: The church will holds its Christmas Celebration Service with Dr. Don Anderson on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Jonesborough Baptist also will host the Primitive Quartet on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge. Dr. Randy B. Robbins is the pastor.
Items for the Faith section may be submitted by email to faith@johnsoncitypress.com. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Wednesday.