2022-11-18_rel_church_news

The Edwards Family, from Burnsville, North Carolina, will sing at Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church, 820 N. Roan St., Elizabethton, on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. Group member Adam Edwards will be the guest speaker for the 10:45 a.m. worship service. The group also includes Adam’s wife, Patricia, their daughters, Keanna and Sarah, and Patricia’s mother, Anna. Sunday school classes will not meet this week. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The midweek service will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Rev. Donnie Harris is the pastor.

 Contributed

Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Coffee and conversation will be held on Sunday beginning at 9:45 a.m. Worship and preaching will follow at 10:30. Bible study will begin on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:27. From Philippians 4:19, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “The God Who Meets Needs.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Information, visit euchurch.org.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video