Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday’s services will be “Fourth Man in the Fire.” There will be a service in the sanctuary at 8:45 a.m. with Holy Communion, a service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m., and a service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. At 9 a.m., the Open Door worship service will be conducted in the Melting Pot. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will be held in the church at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will begin at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray speak on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Kingdom Parables” will be Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. The sermon is from the series from the Gospel of Matthew. The service will be livestreamed and also available at a later time. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. At 9:15 a.m., everyone will meet in the fellowship hall for a potluck fifth Sunday breakfast. Sunday school classes will not meet this week. The ladies’ Bible study by Pastor Ihfe will continue on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Open Door classroom The study will be from the book of 1 Corinthians. Wednesday evening opportunities will begin with a meal at 5:45 and conclude with a study of “A Comparison of the Four Gospels” at 6:30. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon Tuesday by calling the church office at 928-9222. On Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m., the Food Pantry and Clare’s Closet will have distributions at The Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St. Clare’s Closet will distribute coats and other winter wear to those in need.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Services on Sunday at Mt. Bethel will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. A Communion service will be led by Tom Sharpe. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon will be “The Four-fold Purpose of the Church.” The Wednesday night Bible study will be held starting at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
Greenwood Baptist Church 102 Elliot Scott Circle, Johnson City: The church will host the singing group Celestial City during Sunday’s 6 p.m. service.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. The worship service will start at 11 a.m. The sermon “James: Faith and Works” will continue with this week’s sermon “Listening and Doing,” from James 1:19-27. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “Celebrating the Lord’s Supper,” from 1 Corinthians 11:26-33, will be the topic of Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be preceded by Sunday school at 9:15.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service will be “The Hot Pursuit of God’s Love” as the series of sermons from Hosea continues. Sunday morning Bible study will meets at 9:45. “The Way of the Master” training course, led by Justin Pierce, will meets at 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday’s small groups Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday’s morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Lord, God Only You Know,” based on Ezekiel 37:1-3, will be the message by guest speaker Nick Colbaugh for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Jesse Starnes will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. Wednesday evening’s prayer and Bible study service will begin at 6. The church is studying in the book of Zachariah. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. From the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 4, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “How To Handle Temptation.” Soloist Theresa Moore will sing “More of You.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Commons. The evening vesper service will begin at 6 in the auditorium. The first meeting of Hope — An Addictions Support group, led by Dr. Bob Allen, will be held in the Commons at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday beginning at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “What Does Jesus Mean to You?” from John 1:10-18. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 to continue its study in Genesis. Downtown will conclude its collection of canned tuna, canned soup, peanut butter, and dry milk for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. Our reading this week will be from Ephesians 2:19-22, followed by a sermon from the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt titled “Healthy Households.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “A Wayward Woman and a Well of Water” will be the the sermon for Central’s one worship service on Sunday. The combined service will begin at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church for meals. The menu will include lasagna, salad, bread, and dessert. Everyone is welcome.