Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday’s services will be “Fourth Man in the Fire.” There will be a service in the sanctuary at 8:45 a.m. with Holy Communion, a service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m., and a service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. At 9 a.m., the Open Door worship service will be conducted in the Melting Pot. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will be held in the church at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will begin at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray speak on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.

