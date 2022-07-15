Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will be held at 11 and the evening worship service will begin at 6:30. Family Fellowship, Kids Blast and Ridge Point Teens will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will conduct Sunday school services in the church beginning at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s message on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “The How of Happiness: 8 Principles for Powerful Living, 2: Happy are the Grievers.” The service schedule is as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary (Holy Communion), traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, the church’s website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. Eric Heaton will preach during Sunday’s 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. worship services. Heaton is the former longtime pastor of Dungan Chapel Baptist Church on Stoney Creek. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “A Rule for Relationships” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday at Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Pastor Jodie Ihfe will begin a new sermon series from the Lord’s Prayer, “Pray this Way,” during Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. The first sermon from this series will be “Our Father.” You may worship in person or online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m. Following the worship service, there will be a potluck lunch to honor the ministry of Sharon and Drew Cradic who are stepping down as leaders of the senior high youth group. Please bring a side, salad, or dessert to share. The church will provide the meat. During July, the food pantry will be taking donations of meats, vegetables, and fruit in pull-top cans or pouches as well as peanut butter, packs of crackers, or other pre-packaged foods to be distributed to the homeless. Donations of these items can be made at the Spring Street church entrance.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: “What is the gospel ... to you?” will be Sunday’s sermon by Palma L. Bennett. Join the congregation as we worship through song, prayer and communion celebrating Jesus’s resurrection. Mt. Bethel will hold its first car show, “Wheels Turning for Jesus” on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You may show your wheels or just stop by for live music, food and fun. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday’s Bible study at 6 will continue the series covering letters known as 1st, 2nd and 3rd John. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join in person or online (http://fpce.churche/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Vicki Garlock will be guest preaching a sermon from Lamentations and James 1:2-5, titled “Finding Hope.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “One of Those,” Acts 2:42-47, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Les Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will start at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The church is studying in Zephaniah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study service, which begins at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be “The Christian and Sin” as the series of sermons from First John continues. Mike Anglin will provide the special music. The Sunday morning Bible study will meets at 9:45. The worship service may be viewed via Facebook or YouTube. Wednesday’s Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. and include the study “What The Bible is All About.” Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Coffee and conversation will be held on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. followed by worship and preaching at 10:30. Wednesday night’s Bible study will begin at 7. Information, call (423) 426-1297.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11. This week’s sermon will be “Abraham, the Friend of God,” from Genesis 18. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:25. From the book of Acts chapter 5, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Gamaliel The Gambler: Wise or Foolish?” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message. Deborah Knapp will lead the congregational hymns and present special music. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Steve Lowe, elder, will lead the offering meditation. Wednesday evening’s Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. The church will conclude its collection of school supplies for one of its local missions to be distributed to local children/youth. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: The church will present a video series on Wednesday nights titled “The Good Book” with Kyle Idleman narrating. This week’s service will be the third installment in the series. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the video will start at 7.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service will feature the sermon “A Different Gospel.” You may join in person or online. Children will be dismissed for children’s church at 11 a.m. Sunday school will begin at 9 a.m. for all ages. The worship service will be live streamed to the church’s Facebook page. The link to the page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Information, visit cccjonesborough.com.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: The Rev. Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday will be “Fear Not; Be Prepared.” Scripture will be from 1 Peter 3:13-16. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be preceded by Sunday school at 9:15.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: Shelley Van Camp will be the speaker for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m.
Special events
Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship: The group will meet on Tuesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. at Gap Creek Christian Church, 1840 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton. Paul Peer, minister at New Hope Church of Christ, will be the guest speaker.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday, July 21, from 6-7 p.m. All you need to do is drive up to the side of the church where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. The menu this week will be meatball sandwich, slaw, chips, and dessert. The church’s food pantry is open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. Drive to the back and you will see the entrance on the side of the church. The pantry is open to help anyone in need of food and other items.
Bible schools
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: “ZOOMERANG!” Vacation Bible School will be held Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22, from 6:30-8:30 each night. There will be classes for all age groups. Be sure to join us and get ready for a trip to the Land Down Under with lessons about Jesus Christ and His love for all. There will be activities and game time, along with a snack break, each night. A Bible study class each night for adults will be taught by Pastor Roy Yelton.
