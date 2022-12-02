Faith

 Metro Creative

Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday (the Second Sunday in Advent) will be “Children, Go Where I Send Thee.” Services will be held as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 9 a.m. in the Melting Pot, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center (all services with Holy Communion). Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church beginning at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s sermon on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.

