Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday (the Second Sunday in Advent) will be “Children, Go Where I Send Thee.” Services will be held as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 9 a.m. in the Melting Pot, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center (all services with Holy Communion). Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held in the church beginning at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s sermon on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside will continue its study of Nehemiah from the Bible. The evening will begin with a potluck dinner at 6:30 and the discussion of the lesson will begin at 7. It will look at what happens when people will not listen to God. They were overrun by their enemies and taken captive. After 70 years they were allowed to return to Jerusalem to rebuild the city and temple that had been torn down.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call (423) 477-3311.
First United Methodist Church, 900, Spring St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service will feature Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon “Keeping Christmas,” which is the fourth sermon from the Advent series “The Redemption of Scrooge.” You may worship in person or online. 1stchurchjc.org, the church’s website, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m. The ladies Bible study with Pastor Ihfe will be on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Open Door classroom and also online. A meal at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday will precede an Advent study at 6:30. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon on Tuesday.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. The worship service will follow at 11 a.m. with the sermon “The Heart of Christmas: Peace,” from Luke 2:8-14 and Colossians 1:19-22. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: With the start of the holiday season, Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will be “Christmas Grace.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful praise, prayer and the Communion meditation. Special music will be performed by Tony Cox. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service at 10:30 a.m. The Wednesday Bible study at 6 p.m. will continue the study of 1st and 2nd Peter. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be “Zechariah’s Song: Why Did God Come to This World?” Special music will be provided by Jamie Temaj. The morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday morning’s Bible study will meet at 9:45. Wednesday’s Bible study will begin at 6:30 p.m. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. Bill Greer will preach during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service, preceded by Christmas music selections by Laura Coleman, Joy Shoun and Kennedy Morelock. The New Liberty Kids and Teens will be featured during the 6 p.m. service as they speak, sing and play musical instruments celebrating Christ’s birth. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Jesus Deserves To Be Adored,” from Matthew 2:1-12, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Dan Foster will provide the special music for the service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will start at 6. John Augustas will provide the special music for this service. The church is studying in the book of Zechariah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page. Information, call (423) 330-2247 or visit the church’s website.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Services in the sanctuary will begin on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message, “Love’s Response to Love,” from Ephesians 6:1-9. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Christmas caroling and distribution of gifts will begin on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from Luke 3:1-18 titled “Cleaning House.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person and online on Sunday. Details at http://fpcelizabethton.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. From the book of Romans, Chapter 15, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Hope: The Needed Gift.” By using 95.5 FM, the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Choose Wisely” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available at cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Special events
Church Women United: The Johnson City District of Church Women United will meet Friday, Dec. 2, at 11:30 a.m. at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., for a salad luncheon. Women from all church denominations are welcome. Information, call (423) 202-0027.
Christmas services
Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton: Borderview will begin the Christmas season with a musical, “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 10:45 a.m. and again at 4 p.m. The musical, by Russell Mauldin, will build the Christmas story around the familiar carol and introduce beautiful Christmas songs, with solos by Cyndie Leimbach, Ray Don Markland and Lindsay Williams. Bobby Frazier will narrate the story. Scott Fisher is the senior minister and Sallie Biles is the student director.
