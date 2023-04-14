Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “God’s Sacred Gift” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available at cbcjc.org. For nformation about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Ave., Johnson City: A special service celebrating the installation of the Rev. Joseph Schrock as the new pastor of Our Saviour will be held on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m at the church. The Rev. Jonathan Hemphill from the Southeastern Synod of the ELCA will preside at the service. A reception will follow immediately in the fellowship hall. Regular Sunday morning services will be held as well — traditional worship at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. and the Heartsong contemporary worship at 10:45 a.m.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: New Liberty will host Michael Wayne Smith, a national Christian recording artist, who will be in charge of Sunday’s 6 p.m. service. Smith will sing Southern gospel selections, including several of which he has written. The Rev. Wesley Duncan is the pastor. The church is located just off Tenn. Highway 91 near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:26. From the Book of Acts Chapter 7, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Stephen: An Example When Suffering Comes”. By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Hope — An Addictions Support group led by Dr. Bob Allen will meet in the Commons at 12:30 p.m. The Revelation class led by Linda Garrett will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 West F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The reading on Sunday will be from Deuteronomy 5:12-15 and Matthew 11:28-30, follwed by a guest sermon from visiting Rev. Dr. Dave Holmes of St Andrew’s United Church, Lacombe, Alberta. Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “An Encounter with the Great Physician,” from Matthew 9:12-13. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 to continue its study in Genesis. The church is collecting summer clothes, towels, and linens for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Five Smooth Stones,” from 1 Samuel 17:40, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Nick Colbaugh will be the guest speaker. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study service will start at 6. The church is in the Book of Zachariah for the Wednesday night study. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Observance of the Lord’s Day will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Reece Buckingham will lead the congregational singing and Communion meditation. Special music will be provided by Kelley Massey. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon will be “Jesus ... the Last Forty Days!” The Wednesday night Bible study will begin at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service will be “What Does a Real Christian Look Like?” as the sermon series from 1 and 2 Thessalonians begins. Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. Messages during Sunday’s 6 p.m. services will focus on the doctrine of the Holy Spirit with “The Holy Spirit is Not an It!” as the sermon series begins. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6:30 focusing on “Apologetics.” The Thursday morning Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. with the study “Prophecy 101.” Sunday’s morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: On Wednesday, Westside will be serve “Wings and Things” for dinner at 6:30 p.m. T.J. Marr will lead a discussion from Exodus Chapter 7 at 7 p.m.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: As he returns to sermons from the Book of Genesis, Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday will be “The Dawn of Relationship with God,” from Genesis 2:16-17. Services begin at 10:30 a.m.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Making Disciples” will be the sermon by Pastor Jodie Ihfe for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. This will be Confirmation Sunday for several young people. Those wishing to participate online can find a link at 1stchurchjc.org. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. Saturday will be a church work day to do spring cleaning and other repair projects. Pastor Ihfe will resume the ladies’ Bible study on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Open Door classroom. The Wednesday evening fellowship and meal will begin at 5:45 in the fellowship hall. The program will commence at 6:30. Call the church office at 928-9222 to make reservations for the meal.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “Habakkuk: Making Sense of Today’s News,” from Habakkuk 1:1-11. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Mustard Seed will celebrate its 18th anniversary on Sunday. The Believers, from Greeneville, will sing during the 10.30 a.m. service, Information, call 426-1297.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “There is No Evidence for the Existence of God.” There will be a service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary (Holy Communion) Services will be held at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and in in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will begin at 10. Also, the Open Door worship service will be conducted in the Melting Pot at 9 a.m. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Keystone Free Will Baptist Church, 110 Bettie St., Johnson City: Keystone will host The Primitive Quartet, from Candler, North Carolina, on Sunday. For the best seats, you are invited to attend Sunday school starting at 10. The singing will start at 10:45 a.m. The Sunday morning services will also be live streamed on Facebook. The Rev. Tony Birchfield is the pastor.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will begin at 9 a.m. in the church. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to the sermon by Pastor Rich Murray on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible Study for all ages will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. Worship services will begin at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Livestreaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive thru-meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. You may drive up to the side of the church to get your meal. This week’s menu will include a ham and cheese sandwich, chips, and dessert. Everyone is welcome.
