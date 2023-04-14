2023-04-14_rel_church_news

Smith

 Contributed

Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “God’s Sacred Gift” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available at cbcjc.org. For nformation about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Ave., Johnson City: A special service celebrating the installation of the Rev. Joseph Schrock as the new pastor of Our Saviour will be held on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m at the church. The Rev. Jonathan Hemphill from the Southeastern Synod of the ELCA will preside at the service. A reception will follow immediately in the fellowship hall. Regular Sunday morning services will be held as well — traditional worship at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. and the Heartsong contemporary worship at 10:45 a.m.

