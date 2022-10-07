Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11. This week’s sermon will be “Colossians: New Life,” from Colossians 3:1-11. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Steve Reis, director of Contemporary Worship and Young Adult Ministry, will be the speaker for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. His sermon will be “Jesus Wholly Saves.” You may worship in person or virtually as the service will be live-streamed as well as be available at a later time. Visit 1stchurchjc.org to access the online option. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m. The regularly scheduled Tuesday ladies Bible study has been canceled. New or slightly used coats, jackets, hoodies, gloves, and mittens are being collected by Clare’s Closet to be distributed Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. until noon as well as future fourth Saturdays. Donations can be made at the Spring Street church entrance. The Wednesday evening fellowship will begin at 5:45 with a meal, which will be followed by a study of Methodist Church beliefs at 6:30. Call the church office at 928-9222 by noon Tuesday to make reservations for the meal.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “The Apostles’ Creed: What It Means, and Why It Matters. Making the Right Investment.” Services will be held as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. (Holy Communion) in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Continuing the message series of “The Dilemma of Pain and Suffering,” Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will explore “Why Did This Happen To Me?” Reece Buckingham will lead the Communion meditation. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service following at 10:30. The Wednesday Bible study at 6 p.m. will continue study of 1st, 2nd and 3rd John. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held at 9 a.m. in the church. At 10 a.m., the drive-in service will begin. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road: The Rev. Kagan Young will preach on Sunday during the 11 a.m. and the 6 p.m. worship services. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Fire Department.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday’s Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Worship services will begin at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Keystone Freewill Baptist Church, 110 Bettie St., Johnson City: Keystone will host former pastor and preacher the Rev. Bill Greer as the guest speaker on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school will start at 10 a.m. You may visit the Sunday morning services online at www.keystonefwbchurch.com or on Facebook. Randy Greear will be the teacher for the Wednesday night Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church, 820 N. Roan St., Elizabethton: The church will host Johnathan and Eric Sams as the guest speakers for Sunday’s worship services. Johnathan will speak during the 10:45 a.m. service and Eric will speak in the 6 p.m. service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. The Rev. Donnie Harris is the pastor.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Using scripture from 1 Peter 3:8-9, Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday will be “Be Like-minded.” Worship services will begin at 10:30 a.m., preceded by Sunday school at 9:15.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The First Followers of Christ,” based on John 1:35-42, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Les Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The church will meet at Rotary Park at 4 p.m. to celebrate Pastor’s Appreciation Day. Liberty is studying in the book of Haggai during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study. The service will begin at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. From the book of Philippians, Chapter 3, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Rejoice In The Lord.” Guest soloist will be Gloria Dudney. By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commons. During October the church is collecting paper products for the Christian Student Fellowship at East Tennessee State University. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Clark Street will host guest speaker Justine Pierce during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The message will be “Don’t Miss Your Dash.” Sunday morning’s Bible study will meets at 9:45. Wednesday’s Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. and the Thursday morning Bible study will be held at 10. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will conduct services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. with Jack Harris, senior minister, bringing the message “The Basis for Family Fullness,” from Ephesians 4:3-7. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. Downtown is continuing to collect winter clothes for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join First Presbyterian in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from 2 Corinthians 8:1-15 titled “A Servant Heart.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person and online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside will present a lesson from Acts on Wednesday at 7 p.m. about Paul going to Rome while under arrest. The lesson will be preceded by a meal at 6:30.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “A New Chance” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will be held at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available at cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Special events
Berea Freewill Baptist Church, 2415 Sinking Creek Road, Johnson City: The church will have a donations only garage sale Friday and Saturday to help fund its food assistance program. It will be held Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Eden United Methodist Church: The church will host a free fall clothing giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7 a.m. until noon at the Greenwood Ruritan, 118 Crockett Road, Jonesborough, beside the church. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing will be available. Information, call (423) 502-5111.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 510 W. C St., Elizabethton: The Ladies Guild of the church will hold its annual Christmas Craft & Bake Sale on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Heritage Baptist Church, 1512 John Exum Parkway, Johnson City: Heritage will host a Foster Family Recruitment Fair on Monday, Oct. 17 from 6-8 p.m. in the sanctuary. This event will be led by TN Kids Belong and Harmony/DCS. There will be several foster and volunteer agencies in attendance to answer your questions. Food trucks will be on site from 5-6 p.m. for those attending to purchase dinner for their family.
