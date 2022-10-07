Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11. This week’s sermon will be “Colossians: New Life,” from Colossians 3:1-11. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.

First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Steve Reis, director of Contemporary Worship and Young Adult Ministry, will be the speaker for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. His sermon will be “Jesus Wholly Saves.” You may worship in person or virtually as the service will be live-streamed as well as be available at a later time. Visit 1stchurchjc.org to access the online option. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m. The regularly scheduled Tuesday ladies Bible study has been canceled. New or slightly used coats, jackets, hoodies, gloves, and mittens are being collected by Clare’s Closet to be distributed Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. until noon as well as future fourth Saturdays. Donations can be made at the Spring Street church entrance. The Wednesday evening fellowship will begin at 5:45 with a meal, which will be followed by a study of Methodist Church beliefs at 6:30. Call the church office at 928-9222 by noon Tuesday to make reservations for the meal.

