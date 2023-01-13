Faith

Faith

Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “Rivals, Revenge, and Redemption.” The day’s schedule will include a service at 8:45 a.m. with Holy Communion in the sanctuary, a service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and a service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. Also, at 9 a.m. the Open Door worship service will be conducted in the Melting Pot. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Worship services will start at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

