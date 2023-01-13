Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “Rivals, Revenge, and Redemption.” The day’s schedule will include a service at 8:45 a.m. with Holy Communion in the sanctuary, a service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and a service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. Also, at 9 a.m. the Open Door worship service will be conducted in the Melting Pot. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Worship services will start at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services in the church will begin at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will follow at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Mt. Bethel will have its regular Sunday services this week with Sunday school beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Services will include special music by Tony Cox. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon will be “A Glimpse Into Eternity.” The regular Wednesday night Bible study will start at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: From the new sermon series “Seek First the Kingdom,” “Deep Waters” will be Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. The series is a study of Matthew’s gospel. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday’s women’s Bible study will continue at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jodie Ihfe in the Open Door classroom. Wednesday evening’s activities will begin with a meal at 5:45 in the fellowship hall. The meal will be followed by a study of church beliefs and practices. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon Tuesday by calling the church office at 928-9222.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. From the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 2, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Call Him A Nazarene.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Commons. The evening vesper service will start at 6 in the auditorium. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “Trusting in God’s Wisdom,” from Proverbs 3:5-6, will be the topic of Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be preceded by Sunday school at 9:15 a.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Meat That Lasts Forever,” from John 6:22-29, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The choir will provide the special music for the service. Sunday school will begins at 10 a.m. and children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service begin at 6. The church is studying in Zephaniah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be “The Times and Tears of Hosea: The Tragedy of Unreturned Love,” as the series of sermons from Hosea begins. The Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. “The Way of the Master” training course will meets at 6 on Sunday evenings and will be led by Justin Pierce. Wednesday’s small groups Bible study will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday’s morning worship may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org or the church’s Facebook page.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will conduct services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “A Friend Everyone Needs,” from Proverbs 18:24. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 to continue its study in Genesis. The church is continuing to collect canned tuna, canned soup, peanut butter, and dry milk for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. This week’s reading will be from Isaiah 43:1-7, followed by a sermon from the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt titled “Overcoming Fear.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Behold God’s Lamb” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For more information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
