Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. Worship services will be conducted at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: On Wednesday night, Westside is studying the Book of Nehemiah. The evening will begin with a potluck dinner at 6:30 followed by a discussion of the lesson at 7. The study will focus on what happens when people will not listen to God. In Nehemiah, they were overrun by their enemies and taken captive. After 70 years they were allowed to return to Jerusalem to rebuild the city and temple that had been torn down.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “God Bless Us,” from the sermon series “The Redemption of Scrooge,” will be Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. You may worship in person or join online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s ladies Bible study will continue at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Open Door classroom. Wednesday night fellowship and study (an Advent topic) will begin with dinner at 5:45 followed by the study at 6:30. Reservations for the meal should be made by calling the church office (928-9222) by noon Tuesday.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will hold Sunday school services at 9 a.m. in the church. The drive-in service will follow at 10. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to the message from Pastor Rich Murray on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Church of Jesus, 809 W. Main St., Johnson City: Harold Lam and his wife will be preaching at the church on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. Harold Lam has held tent crusades for many years and has a special ministry and concern for the lost and for the healing of God’s people. Brian Cloyd is the pastor of the Church of Jesus. Information, call 423-773-8917.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett, “The Blessing of Extravagance!” will be taken from John 12:1-8. Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in praise and prayer. Richard Sells will give the Communion meditation. A special father and son duet will be performed by Palma and Todd Bennett. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service being held at 10:30 a.m. The Wednesday Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. and continue the study of 1 and 2 Peter. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “God Is Good In All Things,” from Psalm 34:8, Psalm 107:1, Psalm 145:7-9, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Tom Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school will be held at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The church is studying in the book of Zechariah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:30. From the Gospel of Luke Chapter 17, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “The One Who Came Back.” By using 95.5 FM, the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begins at 10 a.m. and the worship service will start at 11 a.m. Sunday’s sermon, for the beginning of the Advent season, will be “The Heart of Christmas: Hope,” from Isaiah 9:2-7. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday, the first Sunday in Advent, will be “Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow.” The services will be held as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary with Holy Communion; Open Door service at 9 a.m. in the Melting Pot; traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary; and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Eat This Book” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering Contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s 11 a.m. worship message on Sunday will be “Mary’s Song.” Special music will be provided by Tina Lunsford. The Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. Wednesday Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. The morning worship may be viewed on Facebook and YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The New Liberty Revival Choir will be in charge of Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Wesley Duncan will preach during the 6 p.m. worship service. Also, local singing group Sacred Harmony will kick off the celebration of Christ’s birth on Wednesday, Nov. 30, singing songs of the Christmas season. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from Mark 4:30-32 titled “A Kin-dot of Weeds.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person and online on Sunday. Details at http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message, “As It is Fit in the Lord,” from Ephesians 5:22-33. Steve Lowe, elder, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. and continue its study of Genesis. Downtown will conclude its collection for the shut-ins and nursing home/assisted living residents. Christmas caroling and distribution of gifts will begin Wednesday, Dec. 7. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon for Sunday is titled “Our Hope in Christ.” The scripture will be from Isaiah 9:6-7.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: Gray UMC will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6-7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church and you can get your meal. This week’s serving will include a chicken sandwich, chips, fruit, and dessert. Everyone is welcome.
Church Women United: The Johnson City District of Church Women United will meet Friday, Dec. 2, at 11:30 a.m. at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., for a salad luncheon. Women from all church denominations are welcome. Information, call (423) 202-0027.
