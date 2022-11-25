2022-11-25_rel_church_news

The Church of Jesus, 809 W. Main St., Johnson City, will celebrate its 70th anniversary on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Dyer Family will sing during the service. The church held its first service on Thanksgiving Day in 1952. Cecil Swartz, George Hall and Tom Swafford are former pastors of the church. Brian Cloyd is the current pastor and welcomes everyone to attend Sunday’s service. Information, call 423-773-6917.

 Contributed

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. Worship services will be conducted at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: On Wednesday night, Westside is studying the Book of Nehemiah. The evening will begin with a potluck dinner at 6:30 followed by a discussion of the lesson at 7. The study will focus on what happens when people will not listen to God. In Nehemiah, they were overrun by their enemies and taken captive. After 70 years they were allowed to return to Jerusalem to rebuild the city and temple that had been torn down.

