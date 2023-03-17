No Name But His will sing during Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. worship service at Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church, 820 N. Roan St., Elizabethton. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday’s evening service will start at 6 and the Wednesday night service will begin at 7. The Rev. Donnie Harris is the pastor. The church is located in the Blackbottom community of Elizabethton.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “I Am The Gate.” There will be a service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary (w/Holy Communion), and services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. The Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot at 9 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be conducted on Sunday at 10 a.m. Worship services will begin at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call (423) 477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will begin at 9 a.m. in the church. The drive-in service will be held at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to the message from Pastor Rich Murray on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Spring Road, Limestone: Services will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service starting at 10:30 a.m. Richard Sells will conduct the Communion service. Special music will be provided by the trio Brothers of the Brush. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon will be “What’s God’s Will for Me?” The Wednesday night Bible study will be held at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: After preaching sermons on the first five days of Creation, Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday will be “The Sixth Day.” Scripture will be Genesis 1:24-31. Worship services will begin at 10:30 a.m.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: From the sermon series “24 Hours That Changed the World,” “Handed Over to Pilate,” based on Matthew 27, will be Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. The service will be livestreamed and also be available online at a later time. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the virtual option. Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m.. Meeting in the Open Door classroom, the ladies’ Bible study on Tuesday at 1 p.m. will continue their study for Lent called “Witness at the Cross,” by Amy-Jill Levine. Wednesday evening adult and youth activities will begin with a meal at 5:45, followed by the study for Lent at 6:30. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon Tuesday by calling the church office at 928-9222.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Clark Street will host the gospel group Heavenly Reflections, from Kingsport, during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. The Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. The Sunday evening service will be held at 6. The evening message will be “The Cleansing of the Temple” with Mike Faye as the guest speaker. Wednesday’s small groups Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. The Thursday morning Bible study will begin at 10 with the study “Prophecy 101.” Sunday’s morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11 a.m. Sunday’s sermon will be “He Is Risen: We Have Access,” from Galatians 2:20; Hebrews 12:1-2; and Matthew 22. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “More Then Conquerors,” from Romans 8:35-39, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Henry Woodruff will provide the special music for the service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will begin at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The church is studying in the book of Zachariah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on the church’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford: The Celestial City Quartet will sing during services on Sunday, march 26 at 11 a.m. Information, call 423-257-6451.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: “As a Gift from Death,” from Luke 7:11-17, will be the message by Jack Harris, senior minster, on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. The service will be held in the sanctuary. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 to continue its study in Genesis. The church is continuing to collect Lysol wipes/spray, Windex, Q-tips, and cards/stationery for one of its local ministries. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The reading this week will be from the Gospel of Thomas 3 and Mark 10:13-16 followed by a guest sermon from Gary Mongillo titled “Our Sacred Connectedness.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:26. From the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 5, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Blessed Are The Pure In Heart.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Hope — An Addictions Support group led by Dr. Bob Allen will meet in the Commons at 12:30 p.m. The Revelation class led by Linda Garrett will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Sin That Cannot Be Forgiven” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Special events
Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 1004 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: Piney Grove will host a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, March 18, from 5-7 p.m. The cost will be $10 per meal and $5 for children 10 and under. All proceeds will go toward a new roof for the church. The dinner will take place in the fellowship hall across the street from the church.
Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship: The group will meet on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at the Southside Christian Church in Elizabethton with Dwayne Calhoun, minister of Hampton Christian Church, as the guest speaker.
Eden United Methodist Church: The church will host a free spring clothing giveaway on Saturday, March 25, from 7 a.m. until at the Greenwood Ruritan, located at 118 Crockett Road, Jonesborough, beside the church. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing will be available. Information, call (423) 502-5111.
