Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “I Am The Gate.” There will be a service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary (w/Holy Communion), and services at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. The Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot at 9 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be conducted on Sunday at 10 a.m. Worship services will begin at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call (423) 477-3311.

