Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “I Am The Way, The Truth, and the Life” will be the message for Sunday’s services at Munsey. There will be a service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary (with Holy Communion), and at 11 a.m. in both the sanctuary and the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will start at 10 a.m. Also, the Open Door worship service will be held at 9 a.m. in the Melting Pot. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.

Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside is conducting a study of the Book of Exodus during its Wednesday night services. This week, Moses has been told to go back to Egypt and face Pharoh and the discussion will focus on the plagues. Breakfast for dinner will be the meal at 6:30 p.m., followed by the lesson at 7.

