Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “I Am The Way, The Truth, and the Life” will be the message for Sunday’s services at Munsey. There will be a service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary (with Holy Communion), and at 11 a.m. in both the sanctuary and the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will start at 10 a.m. Also, the Open Door worship service will be held at 9 a.m. in the Melting Pot. Livestreaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside is conducting a study of the Book of Exodus during its Wednesday night services. This week, Moses has been told to go back to Egypt and face Pharoh and the discussion will focus on the plagues. Breakfast for dinner will be the meal at 6:30 p.m., followed by the lesson at 7.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be held at 9 a.m. in the church. At 10 a.m., the drive-in service will be held. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s sermon. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible Study for all ages will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m. Worship services will be conducted at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Livestreaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Keystone Free Will Baptist Church, 110 Bettie St., Johnson City: Former pastor and preacher Rev. Bill Greer will be the guest preacher on Sunday at 11 a.m. during “Pack-A-Pew Sunday.” Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday’s morning services will be livestreamed on Facebook. The church’s Easter program will be held on Sunday morning, April 9.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begins at 10 a.m. followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “He Is Risen: We Have Hope,” from 1 Peter 1:3-6 and Ephesians 3:20. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Maranatha Tabernacle, 300 Maranatha Lane, Unicoi: The church will present the DVD “God’s Three Deadlines,” by Dr. J. Harold Smith with introduction by the Rev. Charles “Toonie” Cash, on Sunday at 6 p.m. E.L. Wheeler is the pastor of the church.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service will feature the sermon “The Tortured King” by senior pastor Jodie Ihfe. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. The United Methodist Women will host a craft and bake sale before and after the worship service in the church parlor. The sale will benefit the food pantry which will have a food distribution on Saturday at 10 p.m. in the Neighborhood Center, 210 W. Maple St. Also, Claire’s Closet will distribute winter clothing at the same time and place. Pastor Ihfe will lead the weekly Ladie’s Bible Study at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Open Door classroom. Links to the worship service and Bible study can be found at the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org. “24 hours that changed the World” will be the Wednesday evening study at 6:30 in the fellowship hall following a meal at 5:45. Reservations for the meal should be made by calling the church office at 928-9222.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: J. Michael Heath has been named pastor of Grace Baptist Church following several months of serving as the interim pastor. Before moving to Johnson City, Heath pastored Eastwood Baptist Church in Georgia and most recently the First Baptist Church in Show Low, Arizona. He has a bachelor’s degree in religion and is working on a Master of Divinity in Christian Apologetics. He and his wife Susan have three adult children. Heath’s sermon for Sunday’s worship service will be “The Seventh Day,” from Genesis 2:1-3. The message is part of a series on “Creation.”
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service will be “The Christ of the Cross” as the series of sermons on “The Cross” continues. Sunday morning’s Bible study will meet at 9:45 a.m. The Sunday evening service will be held at 6 and feature the message “Gethsemane” with Justin Pierce as the guest speaker. Wednesday’s small groups Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday morning’s Bible study will meet at 10 featuring the study “Prophecy 101.” Sunday’s morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org or the church’s Facebook page.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Sunday services will begin Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Reece Buckingham will lead congregational singing and the Communion service. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon will be “Purge to Live.” The Wednesday night Bible study will begin at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call 423-257-4314.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 9:45 a.m. with classes for all ages. A nursery will be provided. The worship service will begin at 10:45 a.m. and include a message by the pastor and praise and worship by the choir. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study will start at 6:30, along with children’s church.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “No loitering!!” from Genesis 19:15-16, will be the message by guest speaker Nick Colbaugh for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Les Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will start at 6. The Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study service will be held at 6. The church is studying in the book of Zachariah for the Wednesday night study. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: “Of Glory in Death,” from John 11:17-44, will be the message by Jack Harris, senior minister, for Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. worship service, which will be held in the sanctuary. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 to continue its study in Genesis. Downtown will concludes it collection of Lysol wipes/spray, Windex, Q-tips, and cards/stationery for one of its local ministries. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join us in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. This week’s reading will be from John 11:1-3, 25-27 and 43-46, followed by a sermon from the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt titled “Mary, The Tower.” Learn more at http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Disobedience, Death, and Deliverance” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday at Central Baptist. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available on the church website, cbcjc.org. For more information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begins at 9:26. From the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 5, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Blessed Are The Peacemakers.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Hope — An Addictions Support group led by Dr. Bob Allen will meet in the Commons at 12:30 p.m. The Revelation class led by Linda Garrett will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Special events
Eden United Methodist Church: The church will host a free spring clothing giveaway on Saturday from 7 a.m. until at the Greenwood Ruritan, located at 118 Crockett Road, Jonesborough, beside the church. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing will be available. Information, call (423) 502-5111.
Full Gospel Holiness Church, 2225 N. Greenwood Drive, Johnson City: The church will hold a spring clothes giveaway in their annex building next to the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. All items are free.
