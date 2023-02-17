Faith

Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Sunday’s activities will begin with coffee and conversation at 9:45 a.m. Worship and preaching will be held at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be conducted on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Information, call (423) 426-1297.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 9 a.m. in the church. At 10 a.m., the drive-in service will be held. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s message on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.

