Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Sunday’s activities will begin with coffee and conversation at 9:45 a.m. Worship and preaching will be held at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be conducted on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Information, call (423) 426-1297.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 9 a.m. in the church. At 10 a.m., the drive-in service will be held. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s message on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Rich Fool” will be the message for Sunday’s services. Services will be held at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary (Holy Communion), and at 11 a.m. in both the sanctuary and Christian Life Center. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. The Open Door worship will be held in the Melting Pot at 9 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: Pastor Wesley Duncan and his wife Kim will be honored Sunday with a Welcome Aboard service with lunch to follow in the church fellowship center. The Duncans initiated their new ministry on Jan. 1 after serving in the ministry for approximately 30 years. They were most recently at Burbank Freewill Baptist Church for three years. Rev. Duncan will deliver a message preceded by music from the New Liberty Revival Choir and the New Liberty Quartet during the 11 a.m. worship service. All friends and family are invited to attend in support of this special couple. There will be no evening service this week.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible Study for all ages will be conducted at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call (423) 477-3311.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Continuing his series from the book of Genesis, Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday will be “The Second Day,” from Genesis 1:6-8. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service will be “Welcome Home!” as the series of sermons from Hosea concludes. Clark Street’s Annual Chili Cook-Off will follow the worship service in the Family Life Center. Sunday morning Bible study will meets at 9:45. “The Way of the Master” training course, led by Justin Pierce, will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday’s small sroups Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday’s morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:29. The guest messenger will be Mike Luzadder who is a campus minister at East Tennessee State Univeristy. By using 95.5 FM, the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Hope — An Addictions Support group led by Dr. Bob Allen, will meet in the Commons at 12:30 p.m. The Revelation class will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Commons. The evening vesper service will begin at 6 in the auditorium. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Services on Sunday will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Reece Buckingham will lead the singing and Richard Sells will conduct the Communion service. Minister Palma Bennett will present the sermon. The regular Wednesday night Bible Study will be held starting at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call (423) 257-4314.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “On the Mountain Top” will be Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. For those wishing to worship virtually, the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. The ladies’ Bible study with Pastor Ihfe will take place in the Open Door classroom at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Ash Wednesday service will be held in the sanctuary at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the service, a dinner will be held in the fellowship hall at 5:45 p.m. Reservations for the meal should be made by contacting the church office by noon Tuesday.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Guilt or Grace” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday at Central Baptist. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available at cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 West F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The reading will be from Matthew 6:1-18 (selected verses), followed by a sermon from the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt titled “A Path Toward God.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St. Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “Prisoners of Hope,” from Zechariah 11:9-12. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The study of Genesis will continue during the Wednesday evening Bible study at 6. The church will continue its collection of clothing (in good condition) for one of its local ministries. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Greatest of These is Love,” from 1 Corinthians 13, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service. Les Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will start at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Items for the Faith section may be submitted by email to faith@johnsoncitypress.com. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Wednesday.