Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: Central will begin a sermons series on the “Basics of Central Christian Church” on Sunday. You may join in person or online. The worship service will start at 10:30 a.m. Children will be dismissed for children’s church at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. for all ages. The worship service will be live streamed to Central’s Facebook page. The link to the page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Information, visit cccjonesborough.com, call 423-753-3411 or email CentralChristianChurchoffice@gmail.com.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: “The Feast” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Holy Communion will be served. Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “Are You Tired?” will be the subject of Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday. The scripture reference will be Matthew 11:28-30. Worship services will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Built To Last” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday School lesson will be available on the church’s website, cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:25. From the book of Philippians Chapter 1, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Increasing Our Joy With People.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the offering meditation. The study of Revelation will continue during the Wednesday evening Bible study at 6:30. The church is continuing its collection of shampoo, soap, toothpaste, and toothbrushes for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be a Communion meditation, followed by the observance of the Lord’s Supper. Sunday morning’s Bible study will meet at 9:45. The Wednesday Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. The study will be “Survey of the Bible.” Thursday morning’s Bible study will meet at 10. “Heaven,” based on the book by Randy Alcorn, will be the topic. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.churche/youtube) for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from 1 Corinthians 13:1-3 titled “A Different Character.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person. You can also join the adult forum, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Forgive Us” will be the sermon by Pastor Jodie Ihfe for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. The sermon is the fourth one from the sermon series “Pray This Way.” Worship may be in person or online. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the virtual option. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. For August, the church’s food pantry will be collecting items for Bucky’s Food Pantry at East Tennessee State University. The needed items are ramen noodles, canned vegetables, and shampoo. Donations can be made at the Spring Street church entrance.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Coffee and conversation will be featured on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Worship and preaching will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday night’s Bible study will start at 7.
Princeton Free Will Baptist Church, 104 Water St., Johnson City: Princeton will host guest singer Brian Burchfield on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: Westside will present the fifth part in the video series titled “The Good Book,” with Kyle Idleman narrating, on Wednesday. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the video will start at 7.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will continue the “Word Picture of the New Testament” series. The sermon will focus on “Forgiveness ... How and Why.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and Communion. Wednesday night’s Bible study will return to the study of the letters known as 1st, 2nd and 3rd John. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service at 10:30. Wednesday Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. Information about Mt. Bethel’s Aug. 13 car show, “Wheels Turning for Jesus!” can be found on the church’s Facebook page.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11. Sunday’s sermon will be “Colossians: An Introduction and Overview,” from Colossians 1:1; 2:12-14. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Catchers Become Caught,” based on Mark 12:13-17, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Henry Woodruff will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will get underway at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. The church is studying in Zephaniah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, which begins at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: Sunday’s message will be “The How of Happiness: 8 Principles for Powerful Living. Happy are the Mercy Makers.” Services will be held as follows (Holy Communion at all services): Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, 1Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: On Sunday, Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will begin at 11 and the event service will get underway at 6:30. Family Fellowship, Kids Blast and Ridge Point Teens will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming is available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Mountain View will conduct Sunday school services in the church beginning at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., the drive-in service will be held.You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Special events
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: First Presbyterian will celebrate the 240th anniversary of its founding on Sunday, Aug. 14, in a special service to be held at Sycamore Shoals State Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. The service is open to the public and will begin at 11 a.m. in the park’s amphitheater. Following the service, attendees are invited to a free picnic lunch at the park’s pavilions. For counting purposes, those attending the lunch should reserve meals by calling the church at (423) 543-7737 and leaving a voicemail or emailing info@fpcelizabethton.org.
Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 125 Lane Hill Road, Elizabethton: Union Hill will conduct a Women’s Conference on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. until noon. Brianna Fagan will be the speaker for the event. Lunch will be served at noon. Those attending are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, Aug. 10, by calling (423) 213-7574.