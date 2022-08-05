Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main streets, Jonesborough: Central will begin a sermons series on the “Basics of Central Christian Church” on Sunday. You may join in person or online. The worship service will start at 10:30 a.m. Children will be dismissed for children’s church at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. for all ages. The worship service will be live streamed to Central’s Facebook page. The link to the page is www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Information, visit cccjonesborough.com, call 423-753-3411 or email CentralChristianChurchoffice@gmail.com.

Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: “The Feast” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Holy Communion will be served. Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m.

