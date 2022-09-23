Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: On Wednesday night, T.J. Marr, Westside’s minister, will lead a discussion of Sunday’s lesson. A meal will be served at 6:30 and the lesson will follow.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest Street, Gray: Bible study will be held for all ages on Sunday at 10 a.m. The worship service will begin at 11 a.m. and the evening service will start at 6:30. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school service will be held in the church beginning at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will follow at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s message on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “The Apostles’ Creed: What It Means, and Why It Matters. Born to Die” will be the message for Sunday’s service. The schedule is as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary (Holy Communion), traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: “Good Order Building Up One Another” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will follow at 10:15 a.m.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: Youth Sunday will be observed this week with the Teen Class leading all church activities, teaching Sunday school classes, and serving in all roles. Wes Greer will be the featured speaker during the 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Tim Broyles will preach during the 6 p.m. worship service. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Continuing the message series “The Dilemma of Pain and Suffering,” Sunday’s sermon by Minister Palma L. Bennett will explore “Pain: Perhaps A Gift From God?” Special music will be performed by a father/son duo including Todd Bennett. Sunday school will start at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday’s 6 p.m. Bible study will continue study of 1st, 2nd and 3rd John. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Pastor Jodie Ihfe will continue in the sermon series “Life of King David” for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. Her sermon will be “David, Bathsheba, and Nathan: Failing and Forgiving.” You may join the service in person or virtually. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the online option. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. A potluck picnic will occur at the Harris Pavilion at Rotary Park on Sunday at 5 p.m. A bluegrass band from East Tennessee State University will provide music. Pastor Ihfe’s women’s Bible study will continue at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the Open Door classroom. Claire’s Closet is collecting new or slightly used outer wear which will be distributed Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. as well as future dates. Wednesday evening programs will begin at 5:45 with a meal, which will be followed by the program. Reservations for the meal should be made by noon Tuesday by calling the church office at 928-9222.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11 a.m. Sunday’s sermon will be “Colossians: How to Walk in Victory,” from Colossians 2:4-15. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: Nick Colbaugh will be the guest speaker for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Tom Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. Liberty Fellowship is studying in the book of Haggai during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on the church’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Milligan Free Will Baptist Church, 1471 Milligan Highway, Johnson City: The church will have a special singing featuring The Edwards Family, from Burnsville, North Carolina, on Sunday at 6 p.m. Information, call 929-9344 or 571-4029.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a service of praise and worship on Sunday starting at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service music will begin at 9:30. Guest musical messenger will be instrumentalist and vocalist Ray Don Markland. “I’ve Got Joy,” the sermon in song, will call attention to the joys of the Christian life. The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Information, visit euchurch@embarqmail.com.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. service is titled “LOVE — Just Because” as the series of sermons in 1 John continues. The morning worship may be viewed on YouTube or Facebook. Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. Wednesday’s Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. and the Thursday morning Bible study will be held at 10. Don Sunshine Evangelism Training Day will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, from 9:45 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will preach a sermon from Philippians 4:8-9 titled “Seeing with the Eyes of God.” The adult forum and youth group will meet in person and online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will have services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “A Prayer of Great Importance,” from Ephesians 3:14-21. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The church’s annual fall picnic will be at the Meredith Pavilion of Winged Deer Park at 4 p.m. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. and continue its study of Revelation. DCC will conclude its collection of wrapped snacks, coffee, paper towels, hand soap, and dishwashing soap for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “What Song Shall We Sing?” will be the title of the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, The Gathering contemporary worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available at cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “Where is Our Citizenship?” will be the topic of Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon on Sunday. Scripture will be from 2 Corinthians 5:17. Worship services will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Special events
Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, 1432 Gray Station Road: The church will hold its 36th annual Harvest Festival on Sept. 23-24, beginning at 7 a.m.
Full Gospel Holiness Church, 2225 N. Greenwood Drive, Johnson City: A free clothes giveaway will be held in the annex building next to church from 9 a.m. until 12:05 p.m. There will be lots of new clothes, pictures, pocketbooks, etc.
Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton: Borderview will hold its 10th annual Night of Praise on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6. This worship service will feature the talents of Borderview musicians and singers. The theme of the service is the old hymn of praise”O For a Thousand Tongues to Sing.” There will be instrumentals, vocals, and hymn stories presented. Scott Fisher is the senior minister and Sallie Biles is the youth director. Information, call Scott Reynolds, worship planner at (423) 542-5183.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: Our Saviour will celebrate its 65th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 25. The congregation will welcome Bishop Kevin Strickland of the Southeastern Synod ELCA as the guest speaker. The service will begin at 10 a.m. The youth will host a potato bar luncheon following the service. Reservations are required. The congregation and their many committees have been involved in the planning for this event for several months. Our Saviour began its ministry with 51 charter members on Sept. 22, 1957.
Homecomings
Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church, 820 N. Roan St., Elizabethton: Homecoming services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, beginning with an abbreviated Sunday school at 10 a.m. and continuing until 10:20. The worship service will follow. The Rev. Mark Potter will be the guest speaker and the Tipton Family will sing during the service. Lunch will be served in the fellowship hall after the service. The Rev. Donnie Harris is the pastor.
Philadelphia Church of the Nazarene, 1214 Corby Bridge Road, Chuckey: Philadelphia will celebrate its 80th homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. Threads of Faith will sing. Dinner will be served after the service. Lowell Bowens is the pastor. The church is located just off Tenn. Highway 107 in Washington County.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: A special homecoming and reunion service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, with Dr. Ralph Sexton speaking during the 10:45 a.m. service. Sunday school will begin at 9:45 a.m. with classes for all age groups. A fellowship meal furnished by the church will be held after the service. There will be no evening service this week. Roy Yelton is the pastor.