Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: On Wednesday night, T.J. Marr, Westside’s minister, will lead a discussion of Sunday’s lesson. A meal will be served at 6:30 and the lesson will follow.

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest Street, Gray: Bible study will be held for all ages on Sunday at 10 a.m. The worship service will begin at 11 a.m. and the evening service will start at 6:30. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

