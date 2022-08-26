Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon Sunday will be “A Church of Disciples.” Scripture will be from Matthew 16:13-18. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be preceded by Sunday school at 9:15.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Concluding the “Word Pictures of the New Testament” series, Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon on Sunday will reflect further on “Humility.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and Communion. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. and will continue study of the letters known as 1st, 2nd and 3rd John. Information, visit the Mt. Bethel’s Facebook page.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: East Unaka will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begins at 9:25. From the book of Philippians Chapter 1, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Increasing Our Joy In Being Saved.” The Reflections Group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. By using FM 95.5 the service may be heard in the surrounding area. Information, visit euchurch.org.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Rev. Wayne Carr will preach on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Kagan Young will preach during the 6 p.m. worship service. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message on Sunday will be “The How of Happiness: 8 Principles for Powerful Living. Happy are the Harassed.” Services will be held as follows: Blended service at 9 a.m. in the sanctuary (Holy Communion), traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 11 a.m. in the Melting Pot, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. The morning worship service will begin at 11 and the evening worship service will start at 6:30. On Wednesday, Family Fellowship, Kids Blast and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. A nursery and live-streaming will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s 11 a.m. message will be “Discerning the Truth” as the series of sermons from First John continues. Jamie Temaj will sing the special music. Morning worship may be viewed on YouTube or Facebook. Sunday morning Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Bible study meets at 6:30 p.m. The study is “How To Study Your Bible.” Thursday morning Bible study meets at 10 a.m. with the topic “Heaven,” based on the book by Randy Alcorn. For more information visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will begin in the church at 9 a.m. Mountain View will hold its drive-in service at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s message on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: For Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service, Pastor Jodie Ihfe will begin a new sermon series, “The Shadow King.” “A Heart for God” will be the first sermon as we look at the life of King David. Although in-person worship is encouraged, the service will be live-streamed. The church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the virtual service. Sunday school will meet at 9:15 a.m. The church’s food pantry, 210 W. Maple St., will distribute food on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. Pastor Ihfe’s ladies Bible study will continue on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Open Door Sunday school room.
Westside Christian Church, 1405 Persimmon Ridge Road, Jonesborough: The video series “The Good Book,” with Kyle Idleman narrating, will continue on Wednesday. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the video will start at 7. This week will be the seventh part in the series
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11 a.m. This week’s sermon will be “Colossians: The Exclusive Christ,” from Colossians 1:15-19. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Way Into Life” will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service, John 3:14-21. Amy Foster will provide the special music. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening service begins at 6. We are studying in Zephaniah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study — service begins at 6. Nursery provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. All are welcome. Call 423-330-2247 for more information or visit our website at www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Then Sings My Soul” is the title of the sermon for all worship services this Sunday. The Traditional worship services begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary. The Gathering Contemporary worship service begins at 11:00 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m.. The online worship experience and Sunday school lesson will be available on our church website, cbcjc.org. For more information about services, schedule changes and other information, visit our website or call the church office at 926-7121 during office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 East Main St., Johnson City: Services for Sunday in the sanctuary will begin at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, Senior Minister, will be bringing the message. Dr. W. Edward Fine, Associate Minister, will lead the Communion Meditation. Stephen Moore, Intergenerational Minister, will lead the Offering Meditation. Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6:30 and continue its study of Revelation. DCC concludes its collection of shampoo, soap, toothpaste, and toothbrushes for one of its local missions. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Sunday morning coffee and conversation at 9:45; 10:30 a.m. worship and preaching. Wednesday night Bible study begins at 7. For more information call 423-426-1297. Everyone welcome!
First Presbyterian Church, 119 West F St., Elizabethton: Join us in person or online (http://fpce.churche/youtube) for worship this Sunday at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon from Luke 12: 13-21 titled “Rich in Community.” Adult Forum and Youth Group will meet in person. You can also join Adult Forum, Wednesday Meditation and Thursdays with Jesus online. Details at http://www.fpcelizabethton.org.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal to anyone who would like one on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Please drive up to the side of the church where someone will greet you and bring your meals to you. This week’s menu will include a ham and cheese sandwich, chips, and fruit. Gray’s food pantry is also open each Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. until noon, except holidays.Homecomings
Eastern Star Free Will Baptist Church, 153 Eastern Star Ext, Kingsport: The church will hold its homecoming service on Sunday, Aug. 28, beginning at 10 a.m. Chris Holder and Journey Home will sing during the service.
Zion Baptist Church, 1982 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton: Zion will celebrate its 179th homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 10:30 a.m. Adam Crabb, lead vocalist of the Gaither Vocal Band, will minister in song. There will be a covered-dish meal following the service in the fellowship hall. There will be no 9 a.m. early service, Sunday school or evening services held this week. Dr. D. Alan King is pastor.
Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church, 1004 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: The church will hold its homecoming service on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served in the fellowship hall following the service.