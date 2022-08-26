Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Michael Heath’s sermon Sunday will be “A Church of Disciples.” Scripture will be from Matthew 16:13-18. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be preceded by Sunday school at 9:15.

Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Concluding the “Word Pictures of the New Testament” series, Minister Palma L. Bennett’s sermon on Sunday will reflect further on “Humility.” Reece Buckingham will lead the congregation in joyful song, prayerful meditation and Communion. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Bible study will begin at 6 p.m. and will continue study of the letters known as 1st, 2nd and 3rd John. Information, visit the Mt. Bethel’s Facebook page.

