First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person or online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. This week’s reading will be from Psalm 115:48, followed by a sermon from the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt titled “New Images.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship services will be conducted at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery are available for all services. Sunday’s 11 am service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school services will be conducted in the church at 9 a.m. The drive-in service will begin at 10. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s sermon on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Continuing the sermon series “Seek First the Kingdom,” from the Gospel of Matthew, Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon will be “What is God’s” for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. You may worship in-person or the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org, will provide a link to the the online option. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. Following the worship service, a pot-luck soup lunch will be held in the fellowship hall. Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s ladies’ Bible study will continue in the Open Door classroom at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Wednesday evening fellowship will begin with a meal at 5:45 in the fellowship hall. The meal will be followed at 6:30 by the study of “A Comparison of the Four Gospels.” To make meal reservations, call the church office at 928-9222 by noon on Tuesday.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday will be “The Fish With the Coin in Its Mouth.” Services will be held at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary (Holy Communion), and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and the Christian Life Center. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Also, the Open Door worship service will be conducted in the Melting Pot at 9 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Services will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Reece Buckingham will lead the singing and conduct the Communion service. Pat Stansberry will present the special music. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon will be “Possibly the Greatest Sentence in the Bible.” The Wednesday night Bible study will start at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call (423) 257-4314.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Michael Heath’s message on Sunday will be “What is Love?” from 1 Corinthians 13:4-8, 13. Sunday school will start at 9:15 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: Alicia Mick will be baptized on Sunday during the 11 a.m. worship service. Pastor Wesley Duncan invites all her family and friends to attend in support of this special day for Alicia and her family. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “A Double Cure,” from Isaiah 32:1-5, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Pam Williams will provide the special music for the service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with children’s church at 11. The Sunday evening service will start at 6. The church will have a Valentine’s celebration on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. at the fellowship hall. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call (423) 330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service will be “Reaping the Whirlwind” as the series of sermons from Hosea continues. Isaiah Lunsford will provide special music on the violin. The Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. “The Way of the Master” training course, led by Justin Pierce, will meet at 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday’s small groups Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday’s morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org or the church’s Facebook page.
East East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:29. From the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 5, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Blessed Are Those Who Mourn.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. The Revelation class will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Commons and the evening Vesper service will begin at 6 in the auditorium. Starting Sunday, Hope — An Addictions Support group led by Dr. Bob Allen, will meet in the Commons at 12:30 p.m. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: “The Crown Jewel of the Scriptures,” from 1 Corinthians 13, will be the message by Jack Harris, senior minister, during Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. services in the sanctuary. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. DCC’s annual Valentine Luncheon will immediately follow the service in the Hospitality Room. The Wednesday evening Bible study will meet at 6 p.m., to continue its study in Genesis. The church will continue its collection of clothing (in good condition) for one of its local ministries. Services will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Risk and Reward” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will begin at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m.. The online worship experience will be available at cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Special events
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal on Thursday from 6-7 pm. Drive up to the side of the church for meals. This week’s menu will include hot dogs, baked beans, chips, and dessert. Everyone is welcome.
