Faith

First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person or online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. This week’s reading will be from Psalm 115:48, followed by a sermon from the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt titled “New Images.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship services will be conducted at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery are available for all services. Sunday’s 11 am service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.

