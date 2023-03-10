Holy Communion Anglican Church, REC: The church will hold an interest meeting/question-and-answer session about Anglicanism on Saturday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, Johnson City. Dessert and coffee will be provided.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will be conducted in the church beginning at 9 a.m. It will be followed by the drive-in service at 10. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s sermon on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest Street, Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Worship services will begin at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. with Dr. David Gibbs, founder of the Christian Law Association, as the special speaker. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call (423) 477-3311.
Mustard Seed Worship Center, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: Coffee and conversation will be featured on Sunday beginning at 9:45 a.m. A guest singer will be featured at 10:30 a.m. and food will be served afterward. Bible study will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Mt. Bethel Christian Church, 361 Clear Springs Road, Limestone: Sunday’s services will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. The worship service will start at 10:30 a.m. Tom Sharpe will conduct the Communion service. Minister Palma Bennett’s sermon will be “Malachi 3:8 ... The Perfect Oxymoron!” Wednesday night Bible study will be held at 6. Information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call (423) 257-4314.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe’s sermon for Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service will be “Courtroom and Courtyard” from the series for Lent, “24 Hours that Changed the World.” Those who can’t worship in person may join online. 1stchurchjc.org, the church’s website, will provide a link to the service. Sunday school will meet at 9:15. The ladies Bible study with Pastor Jodie Ihfe will not meet on Tuesday. Wednesday evening activities are also canceled for this week.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Pastor William Lunsford’s message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service will be “The Crime of the Cross” as the series of sermons focusing on the cross continues. Sunday morning Bible study will meet at 9:45. The Sunday evening service will begin at 6. Wednesday small groups Bible study will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday morning’s Bible study will meets at 10 with the study “Prophecy 101.” Sunday’s morning worship service may be viewed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Pastor Michael Heath will continue the series of sermons on creation on Sunday. His topic for this week will be “The Fifth Day,” from Genesis 1:20-23. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Ghost Story” will be the sermon for all worship services on Sunday. The traditional worship services will begin at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering contemporary worship service will be held at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The online worship experience will be available at cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Step Into The Water,” from Ezekiel 47:1-5, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Jessie Starnes will provide the special music for the service. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Children’s church will be held at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service will start at 6. The church is studying in the book of Zachariah during the Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6. A nursery will be provided for all services. Services can be seen live on Liberty Fellowship’s Facebook page for those unable to attend. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday’s services will be “I Am The True Vine.” There will be a service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary (with Holy Communion), an 11 a.m. service in the sanctuary, and a service in the Christian Life Center at 11 a.m. Sunday school will be conducted at 10 a.m. Also at 9 a.m., the Open Door worship service will be held in the Melting Pot. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. with the worship service starting at 11. This week’s sermon will be “What Does God Require: Walk Humbly,” from Micah 6:8; Luke 14:10; and Deuteronomy 10:12-13. The Lord’s Supper will be celebrated on Sunday. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The church will have a praise and worship service on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The pre-service worship music will begin at 9:29. From the Gospel of Matthew Chapter 5, Dr. Wayne Emery will bring the message “Blessed Are The Merciful.” By using 95.5 FM the service may be heard in the surrounding area. The Reflections group will meet at 11 a.m. in Room 206. Hope — An Addictions Support group led by Dr. Bob Allen will meet in the Commons at 12:30 p.m. The Revelation class led by Linda Garrett will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the Commons. Information, visit euchurch.org.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: The church will hold services in the sanctuary on Sunday beginning at 10:45 a.m. Jack Harris, senior minister, will bring the message “In the Grip of Death,” from Luke 8:40-42, 49-56. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. The Wednesday Evening Bible Study will meet at 6 p.m. to continue its study in Genesis. Downtown is continuing its collection of Lysol wipes/spray, Windex, Q-tips, and cards/stationery for one of its local ministries. Services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: You may join in person and online for worship on Sunday at 11 a.m. This week’s reading will be from Collossians 1:15-1, followed by a sermon from the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt titled “Creation Spirituality.” Information, visit http://fpcelizabethton.org.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: The church will serve a free, drive-thru meal on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. Drive up to the side of the church for meals. This week’s meal will include a meatball sub, chips and dessert. Everyone is welcome.
Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 1004 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City: Piney Grove will host a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, March 18, from 5-7 p.m. The cost will be $10 per meal and $5 for children 10 and under. All proceeds will go toward a new roof for the church. The dinner will take place in the fellowship hall across the street from the church.
