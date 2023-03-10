Faith

Holy Communion Anglican Church, REC: The church will hold an interest meeting/question-and-answer session about Anglicanism on Saturday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, Johnson City. Dessert and coffee will be provided.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Sunday school will be conducted in the church beginning at 9 a.m. It will be followed by the drive-in service at 10. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray’s sermon on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. Mountain View is located next to Winged Deer Park.

