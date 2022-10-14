GREENEVILLE — Dedication services for a new tent to be used in revival services will be held in Greeneville on Oct. 28-29.
The upcoming services are a continuation of a revival that began in Greeneville on April 15, 2018. What originally was only supposed to be a five-night revival resulted in a 30-week crusade that would bring together 525 churches from 32 states with people from 37 countries tuning in via the internet.
During that seven-month period more than 1,200 individuals dedicated their lives to Christ and many others were changed.
Three years later, following a year-long worldwide pandemic, Voice of Hope Ministries announced that the Greeneville tent crusade was returning to the city. Like the 2018 revival, this event, which took place May 24-June 4, 2021, saw thousands of lives changed through inspiring messages and powerful music.
In May 2022 during another revival crusade, a tornado destoryed the tent. “It was a devastating thing for us,” VOH Ministries representative D.R. Harrison said. “The old tent was destroyed during the crusade but God miraculously provided all the funds in just 96 hours following the tornado to replace everything we lost, and we are so grateful for His provisions.”
In celebration, VOH Ministries will hold a new tent dedication Oct. 28-29 at 3124 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. The dedication will feature messages by Harrison, as well as music by several talented recording artists, including multi-award winning Gospel Music Hall of Fame members The Nelons, as well as The Allens, Jonathan Wilburn, Aaron Butler and others.
Over the past six years, Harrison has traveled nationally sharing the gospel, as well as his personal testimony of how his life crumbled due to his addiction to alcohol, drugs, money and pornography. Harrison said God miraculously changed his life and gave him a burning desire to reach the world with the hope only found in Jesus Christ.
His passion to see lives changed for Christ is the driving force behind Voice of Hope Ministries.
“We believe that God has given the church a great commission to proclaim the gospel to all nations so that there might be a great multitude who believe on the Lord, Jesus Christ,” Harrison said. “I am a modern day example of how quickly God can change someone’s life. God can take a life that is broken and in the blink of an eye change that life for eternity.”
The weekend’s events are free of charge. The Oct. 28 dedication service will begin at 7 p.m. and the Oct. 29 service will start at 3 p.m.