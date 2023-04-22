Churches in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church will meet in a special called session today to decide whether to allow 264 churches to disaffiliate.
“In 2019, there was a special called general conference to deal solely with the issue of human sexuality,” said Tim Jones, director of communications for the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church. “And during that conference there were some provisions made that, whatever changes were made in our book of discipline, that if churches did not agree with that they would have the ability to leave the United Methodist denomination through what’s called disaffiliation.”
Those churches who disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church will join the Global Methodist Church — a growing, more conservative breakaway Methodist denomination. The biggest difference between the UMC and the GMC, according to Jones, is that the UMC allows LGBTQ clergy members and weddings while the GMC does not.
Those churches choosing to disaffiliate will have until May 29 to complete the process. Because of the provision made in 2019, those churches will take their property, which would otherwise be owned by the conference, with them.
Some local churches who have disaffiliated include Bethesda and Fairview United Methodist Churches in Jonesborough, Austin Springs United Methodist Church in Johnson City and more. Other local churches, such as Munsey United Methodist Church in Johnson City and First Broad Street Methodist Church in Kingsport will stay in the Holston Conference.
“It’s a sad time,” Jones said. “Many of us wish that we could agree to disagree like we have been doing and continue to worship together, but we also understand that people have their convictions on interpretations of scripture, and we don’t want to hold churches from doing ministry.”
Jones said there are options for members of United Methodist churches who choose to disaffiliate, though. If a member of a church wants to stay a member of the United Methodist Church, they can transfer their membership to their former church’s district.
“That’s kind of a holding area while they discern where they want to go,” said Jones.
Jones said they would be creating an online community where a new United Methodist Church in the conference would be featured every week to help members of disaffiliated churches who want to stay find a new place of worship.