The world’s largest masonry challenge, the SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500, is coming to the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray on Sept. 9. North America’s top masons are ready to grab their levels and trowels and race for a chance to be named “World’s Best Bricklayer.”
Entering its 20th season, this unique and grueling competition has captured the hearts and minds of people from all over the globe.
Don’t miss your chance to see this world-famous competition up close. The SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500 East Tennessee Regional Series event is one of 22 regional qualifiers to be held across North America. The bricklaying battle is designed to test the speed, skill and stamina of each participant by challenging them to build the highest and best 26-foot-long brick wall, with as few errors as possible, in one hour.
Working with their trusted mason tender, the winning bricklayer is determined by a judging panel that subtracts any mistakes from the total number of bricks laid on the wall. The mason with the highest brick count at the end of judging earns a roster spot at the World Championship taking place Jan. 19 in Las Vegas during the World of Concrete Expo. All regional series events will be streamed at www.specmix.com.
World Championship prizes total more than $125,000 and include a new Ford F-250 4×4 Super Duty truck, Kubota RTV-X1140, Multiquip Mortar Mixer and other prizes from IQ Power Tools, Stabila, Marshalltown, STIHL, Blaklader, Iron Age Footwear and Belden Brick.
For 20 minutes, masonry apprentices will also have a chance to highlight what they’ve learned on the jobsite by competing in an abbreviated version of the journeyman competition, the Jr. SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500. These masons and tenders represent the future of the masonry industry and will battle to earn cash prizes by proving they are already masters of their craft.
With workforce development being the primary battle cry for the skilled trades, the SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500 is a tool designed to create interest from a new generation of masons in the rewards and opportunities possible in masonry and construction. The popularity of the event is reaching new heights, collecting over a million unique viewers during the 2020 regional series live broadcasts, garnishing attention from media outlets internationally.
