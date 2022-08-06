Here’s a question we seem to answer every day:
Q: What can a bloodhound get into her mouth?
A: Anything she wants.
And Daisy Duke wants a lot.
We decided to keep a log during the month to see what she had gotten into her mouth. The results were astounding.
She always has an affinity for anything out of the garden and she managed to get a cucumber and a tomato through the small holes in the fence. Along the way, Daisy Duke got ahold of a box of crackers, a roll of paper towels, a hundred socks, clothes hangers, towels, a box of golf balls and a golf glove.
Here’s the good thing about all of this. When she has something she’s not supposed to have — which is most of the time — she’s often cooperative once she’s caught. She doesn’t get aggressive and relinquishes the bounty when ordered.
Other times, it turns into a game. She gets ahold of a clothes hanger and it’s off to the races. Up and down the stairs she sprints, making moves like an NFL running back to avoid capture.
One morning, she came into our bedroom with a sock in her mouth — that’s her favorite delicacy as there probably isn’t a sock in the house that hasn’t been extracted from her jaws. I managed to get the sock out and she decided it was time to play.
We got on the ground and began to wrestle. She’s one strong hound and if you’re not careful, she’ll knock you out with one of her paws.
As we wrestled all over the floor, I heard her making a funny snorting sound. Her breathing was heavy so I stopped to see what was going on. I pried her mouth open and found another sock so deep that I was amazed she hadn’t swallowed it.
Another time she couldn’t even wait for the sock to come off of my foot before she started gnawing on it.
Probably the most memorable example of something in her mouth came when she was sprinting through the yard toward the house carrying a white plastic bag. She was running wildly, throwing her head back as if she was really proud of her find.
As she got closer, I realized this wasn’t anything that came from our yard. We’re not sure where it came from, but you could imagine our reaction when she got close enough for us to read the word on the bag.
Manure.
Yep, our diva was prancing around with a bag of manure in her mouth. And she jumped up on my white T-shirt to show it to me.
She got no kisses before bed that night.
Just when you think she wants everything in her mouth, she decides to resist something that belongs in there.
We had to give Daisy Duke her flea medication last week. She’s usually good about taking pills, but this was a big, chewable one and she didn’t want anything to do with it.
We figured it must not have tasted very good, but we weren’t certain because we didn’t try to find out for ourselves.
After she spit the pill out three times, we thought we’d better figure something else out.
The other four dogs all took their pills willingly, chomping them down quickly before any of the others could get it from them.
Daisy Duke, being the princess that she is, had other ideas.
As we have had to do from time to time, we wrapped the pill in a piece of bread. She lapped it up and started chewing.
Immediately after she swallowed, she spit the pill out. She figured out how to separate the bread from the pill, the old bait and switch. And she didn’t just drop it out of her mouth — she literally propelled it across the floor in total disdain.
We tried it with another piece of bread. Same thing.
After three pieces we realized she was playing us. The more she spat the pill out the more bread she would get.
It only took us three pieces of bread and a bloodhound with a full belly to figure out the game.
It was time to get serious.
I picked up the pill, wiped the bread and slobber off of it and broke it into small pieces. After prying her mouth open, I shoved those pieces as far into her trap as I could and held it closed.
Without any resistance, she swallowed hard. When her tongue came out of her mouth to lick the remnants of the bread I knew we had succeeded.
Daisy Duke looked at us like she had just earned a prize. I think she wanted another piece of bread.
I looked back at her and said “Sucker.” We had eventually gotten that pill down her throat.
Then I realized she was looking at me and thinking “Sucker.” She had gotten three pieces of bread out of the deal.
Once again, Daisy Duke came out on top. She always does.
Joe Avento is the sports editor for the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column about the exploits of his bloodhound Daisy Duke is published the first Sunday of every month. Contact him at javento@johnsoncitypress.com.