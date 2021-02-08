East Tennessee State University’s Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center is hosting a Black History Interview Series in conjunction with Black History Month.
Five interviews with local African American leaders will be posted on the multicultural center’s website and social media platforms. A new interview will be released each Friday at noon.
The interviews, can be viewed by going to the center’s website at etsu.edu/mcc, on Facebook at facebook.com/etsumc1 or by following @etsumcc on Twitter and Instagram.
Herb Greenlee kicked off the series with an interview that was posted on Feb. 5. Greenlee, a member of the Johnson City Board of Education, is known for his work with the Boys and Girls Club of Johnson City and the city’s Carver Recreation Center, where he has been described by generations of patrons as a father figure.
He is interviewed by Brook’ale Anderson, a senior ETSU student from Knoxville who is president of the Black Affairs Association.
Adam Dickson will answer questions from Frida Uwimana of ETSU’s College of Business and Technology in an interview to be posted Friday. Dickson is an adjunct instructor at ETSU, where he teaches “Black American Political Thought,”
He supervises Johnson City’s Langston Center and serves as an alderman for the town of Jonesborough.
He is credited with being instrumental in securing the designation of University Parkway in Johnson City as a memorial highway in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
John Russaw, who enrolled at ETSU in 1964 as the school’s first Black football player, will be featured in a segment to be released on Feb. 19. Russaw graduated from ETSU with a degree in education following a stellar athletic career at the university.
He worked as a public safety officer for the Tennessee Valley Authority for many years before beginning the next chapter of his life as a substitute teacher and a manager at Bethel Housing in Jonesborough.
He will be interviewed by Calvin Claggett, who is the director of marketing and promotion of ETSU Intercollegiate Athletics.
Lottie Ryans will be featured in an interview to be posted on Feb. 26. Ryans, an alumna of Science Hill High School and the University of Tennessee, worked for 32 years in telecommunications, retiring in 2015 after serving as vice president and general manager for CenturyLink’s Western North Carolina/Tennessee Division. She served three terms on the Johnson City Board of Education.
She was appointed by former Gov. Bill Haslam to serve two years on the State Workforce Board, and is currently the director of workforce and literacy initiatives for the First Tennessee Development District.
Ryans will be interviewed by Katherine Saliba, a graduate assistant for programming and outreach at the multicultural center.
Tybre Faw will be interviewed by Justin Guillory, coordinator of student access and leader development of the multicultural center, in a segment to be posted on March 5.
The 13-year-old Liberty Bell Middle School student met the late Congressman John Lewis in Selma, Alabama, in March 2018 and was asked by the civil rights leader to help lead a commemorative walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge — the same bridge that Lewis crossed in 1965 in support of African Americans’ right to vote.
Faw was asked to read the poem “Invictus” at Lewis’ funeral in July 2020. He attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last month in Washington.
Scholastic Books will soon publish a book that details Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s relationship with Lewis, as well as Lewis’ friendship with Faw.