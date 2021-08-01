St. Thomas Episcopal Church joined Covenant Presbyterian and other churches of the area, greeted old friends and new, neighborhood folk, dedicated nurses and doctors, a bishop, partnership churches, even a futbol/soccer team-in-making, and “all of these children and young people,” said Father Timothy Holder, priest and pastor. “These children have grown a good few inches over the pandemic with smiles and outreached arms that bless us all. God bless the children.”
St. Thomas first greeted Spanish-speaking members at Easter 2016 when Father Holder first arrived. “Many families and beautiful children have blessed us since that time,” according to Carol Brodeur, senior warden (chief officer) for the church. “It’s just wonderful to see everybody today. We love these children with all of our hearts. They are family!”
The “Our Children and Families” event took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, on the West Lawn of St. Thomas. Children and their families received gifts of school bags, Walmart School Gift Cards for $100 each, COVID-19 vaccinations for those over 12 years old, invitations to sign up for a futbol/soccer camp for boys and girls, and, with their families, offer prayers thanking God for the beautiful day and new “St. Thomas Prayer Labyrinth,” built with tonnage of rock, backbone, and a “lot of mud,” according to Micheal Scott and Frankie Lane, founders of the great circle of journey and prayer.
Bishop Brian Cole, leader of some 16,000 Christian faithful in the Episcopal Diocese of East Tennessee, was on hand to meet with families and all the children. Blessing the St. Thomas Prayer Labyrinth, the Bishop led the people in the 23rd Psalm and then blessed both the beautiful new addition open to all people for prayer, along with two memorial benches for rest and contemplation for sojourners and by-passers alike.
“This is an historic occasion for St. Thomas and our area community,” stated Father Holder, “Over 100 children and young people are honored, Covid vaccinations are offered to protect us from sickness and death and dozens of church volunteers welcome folk from everywhere.” Holder said, “we rejoice in serving the Lord in all people and by praying at this Labyrinth for nurture of soul and a quiet nearness to God in this, His beautiful creation.”
St. Thomas serves Carter, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties in Northeast Tennessee and has been recognized for its mission and service among Latinx peoples in the area and in the Episcopal Diocese of East Tennessee.
The “Tri-Cities Latinx Partnership” was founded at St. Thomas in January 2017 to welcome the church’s Hispanic neighbors, some having resided in the region for three, four generations and more. Covenant Presbyterian in Johnson City served with St. Thomas to welcome and serve “Nuestros Ninos y Familias!”
Dr. David Wood, pediatrician, ETSU Health Sciences, and, Julie Woods, his wife, both members of Covenant, expressed with joy, “Community, faith, and love make a way for all of God’s children!”
Contributed to the Pres