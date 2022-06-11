Our region is rich in many varieties of dragonflies.
These amazing insects are fun and challenging to observe. They are also excellent indicators of the health of our natural places. Warriors’ Path State Park invites folks to spend a day learning to study dragonflies “at home” in their habitats, and how best to record your observations with photographs. The dragonfly day will be June 18 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Park Ranger Marty Silver will be the host and the guest leaders will be:
• Larry Everett, an aquatic biologist with the TDEC, and an expert on the “baby stage” of dragonflies.
• Richard Connors, state biologist emeritus and an expert on observing, identifying, and photographing adult dragonflies.
Meet at the park’s former Pool Building for a short indoor talk on dragonfly observation and identification, but you’ll spend most of the day “out in the field” in the park’s rich wetland habitats.
Plan to spend a warm summer day outdoors in a variety of natural places, getting “up close and personal” with native dragonflies. You should bring a sack lunch, and dress for outdoor, wet field conditions. You should also bring close-focusing binoculars and a camera if you have them. You can also bring a few of your dragonfly photos to share and to have identified (time permitting).
Note that you must pre-register if you plan to attend. Tickets are $5. Register at https://reserve.tnstateparks.com/register/dragonfly-day--12th-annual.