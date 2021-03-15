There’s a new activity in downtown Johnson City that’s sure to make participants of all ages go wild.
The “Wildabout Walkabout” scavenger hunt is a permanent activity that features 15 bronze animal sculptures hidden throughout downtown for searchers to find. Clues can be picked up at local businesses or pulled up online, and visitors can get searching.
“We realized that in downtown we have an incredible number of restaurants, we have some great breweries, we’re starting to build our retail capacity, but we wanted to look for things, especially that were outdoors, that we could offer for families,” said Dianna Cantler, Johnson City Development Authority interim executive director.
Bringing the scavenger hunt downtown was a collaborative effort. It was coordinated by Connect Downtown Johnson City and the Johnson City Public Arts Committee. Two former educators and a children’s librarian at Johnson City Public Library wrote the clues, students in East Tennessee State University’s Department of Art and Design created the sculptures and the Johnson City Public Works Department installed the sculptures.
Cantler said 15 ETSU students, led by professor Travis Graves, each designed one of the sculptures from start to finish.
“They educated themselves, they picked an animal, and then they actually had to start from scratch,” Cantler said.
Cantler said the scavenger hunt was inspired by a similar one located in Greenville, South Carolina.
“My kids really enjoyed it when we visited there,” Cantler said. “What we did was they would do the scavenger hunt, and then while we were walking down the sidewalk I could visit the shops.”
Cantler decided to work with other community organizations to bring a similar scavenger hunt to Johnson City to help people explore downtown and make the city more walkable.
While the scavenger hunt was designed with families in mind, it’s a popular activity with people of all ages.
“In the week that we’ve had it, it’s not just kids doing it,” Cantler said. “I had three Science Hill High School seniors send me a picture of them doing the scavenger hunt. I had a father stop me on the first day and tell me he and his 16-year-old daughter had just done it. I’ve heard that there are a lot of folks planning date nights.”
Clues for the scavenger hunt can be picked up at Cakebuds, Olson’s Martial Arts, the Johnson City Public Library and Little Animals. They can also be found online at www.downtownjc.com/wildabout.