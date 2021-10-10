Every year, thousands of children in our region take to the streets demanding sweets from their neighbors under veiled threats of mischief for those who turn them away.
Trick-or-treating traditionally falls on Halloween night, but each season, parents wonder what, if any, local rules govern the holiday.
Here’s a list of the communities that regulate Halloween:
Erwin
In Erwin, the municipal code sets age limits on trick-or-treating.
According to chapter seven of the Erwin municipal code, it is unlawful for anyone over the age of 10 to wear a mask or hood or to have the majority of their face painted. The exceptions to this law are in cases of workers wearing masks for safety as part of their job or individuals with special permission from the city recorder.
Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson said the ordinance is outdated and rarely enforced in the town.
“They’re rewriting that code right now,” Tilson said. “We’ve never really enforced that unless it was like one in the morning and these kids, teenagers, adults, young adults were running around with masks on. We would tell them to take those off and that’s about it.”
Tilson also pointed out that the code was written pre-COVID before wearing a mask was a health recommendation.
“Another thing with it was families came down and trick-or-treated and some of the parents dressed up and we didn’t feel like that was a bad thing,” Tilson said.
Also according to the code, it is unlawful for individuals over age 12 to go up to private residences to trick-or-treat, or as the code puts it, “make threats for the procurement of a treat.” In fact, the municipal code said doing so is punishable as a misdemeanor.
Tilson said aside from occasionally calling the parents of teenagers trick-or-treating late at night, it has never been necessary for his department to enforce the trick-or-treating code.
“Again, it’s one of those things where the municipal code is ancient and it’s something we’ve never really had to enforce and really didn’t want to in the first place,” said Tilson.
Abingdon
An ordinance in Abingdon, Virginia, makes it, “unlawful for any person to appear on the streets, highways, public homes, private homes or public places in the town to make trick or treat visitations” unless that person is 12 or younger.
It also sets a 10 p.m. curfew for those legally allowed to trick-or-treat.
Each year, Abingdon’s staff posts a reminder of the ordinance to let residents the town means business.
According to the code, a violation in Abingdon is a Class 4 misdemeanor, the lowest level of crime, punishable by a fine.
Kingsport
Kingsport doesn’t have a specific ordinance pertaining to trick-or-treating or Halloween, but it is unlawful for individuals 16 and older to wear masks in public.
Other communities, including Johnson City, do not set a date, time or age limits for trick-or-treating. In them, it’s up to children when to ask for free candy, and it’s up to residents whether or not to hand it out.
Every municipality, however, has an ordinance outlawing vandalism and noise, so don’t get too overzealous with the tricks.
There are also a few general precautions that may make the spooky season safer:
• Always look both ways for traffic when crossing streets, especially in the dark. Cross in lighted areas, if possible, in crosswalks. Walk on sidewalks or paths.
• Costumes with bright colors or reflective tape are more visible in the dark. Face paint may be a better option than Halloween masks, because it doesn’t obstruct vision.
• Drivers should stay alert in residential neighborhoods where trick-or-treaters may be present. Take extra time at intersections to look for pedestrians. Pull into and out of alleys and driveways slowly to give walkers extra warning.