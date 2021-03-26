March 30 marks the 40th anniversary of the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan. Where were you when you heard the news that the president had been shot and wounded by John Hinckley Jr.? If you have memories of that day that you would like to share with our readers, please leave a comment, or send them to newsroom@johnsoncitypress.com
