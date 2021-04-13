Hannah Boyd, a junior at Daniel Boone High School, scored a perfect 36 on her ACT.
The ACT is a standardized college admissions test that covers English, math, reading and scientific reasoning. Scores range from one to 36, with 36 being the highest possible score. Less than 1% of those who take the ACT score a perfect 36.
“This is actually the second time I took the ACT,” Boyd said.
The first time Boyd took the ACT she made a 34, which is still well beyond the average score of 21. Boyd said she studied hard the first time she took the test, and it paid off both times. She also said there were a lot of opportunities to take practice ACT tests, but in-class test preparation is what helped her the most.
“What really helped me get a good score on the ACT was I took pre-calculus,” Boyd said.
Boyd said she hopes to attend the University of Tennessee after graduating high school. Though she said she isn’t sure exactly what she wants to study yet, she believes she wants to enter the medical field and possibly become a surgeon. Boyd said she hopes her score will help her get into college and later medical school, and hopefully, help her with financial aid as well.
“College is really intimidating because it comes with a lot of new challenges with studying,” she said.
When Boyd isn’t studying, she plays piano competitively, though many of the competitions have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was also a member of the Daniel Boone Science Olympiad pre-pandemic.
Despite her reservations about college-level work, Boyd said she is excited for her future.
“I’m definitely excited to be able to go farther than Daniel Boone and to have a lot of opportunities because of this score,” she said.