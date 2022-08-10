Damascus Trail Center

The Damascus Trail Center will open to the public on August 27, providing visitors with information on area attractions, backcountry skills and trail conservation. 

DAMASCUS, Va. — The Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the town of Damascus have announced that the Damascus Trail Center will officially open to the public on Saturday, August 27 at 10 a.m.

A collaboration between the town of Damascus and the ATC, the center will further embrace and enhance southwest Virginia’s growing status as a hub for outdoor recreation.

