DAMASCUS, Va. — The Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the town of Damascus have announced that the Damascus Trail Center will officially open to the public on Saturday, August 27 at 10 a.m.
A collaboration between the town of Damascus and the ATC, the center will further embrace and enhance southwest Virginia’s growing status as a hub for outdoor recreation.
In addition to providing information to help visitors experience the great outdoors in the area, the Trail Center will feature high-quality exhibits and programming that highlight the surrounding landscape and inspire visitors to protect nearby outdoor spaces. It will also serve as a center for environmental conservation and Trail stewardship throughout the region, providing a location for volunteers and outdoor enthusiasts to take part in workshops and trail maintenance training.
“Damascus has always been an iconic part of the Appalachian Trail experience, so it’s hard to imagine a more appropriate place for the new Trail Center to call home,” said Sandra Marra, President and CEO of the ATC. “We are excited to work with the Town to ensure the Damascus Trail Center provides opportunities for hikers, bikers, and adventurers of all ages and experience levels to better enjoy and care for our irreplaceable great outdoors.”
Located in the middle of downtown, the Trail Center is ideally positioned to greet visitors of three of the area’s most renowned National Trails: the Appalachian National Scenic Trail (A.T.), the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail and the Virginia Creeper National Recreation Trail. The 2,194.3-mile A.T. is situated just feet away from the entrance to the Trail Center as it travels through downtown.
“We are super excited about the grand opening of the Damascus Trail Center next month,” said Damascus Mayor Katie Lamb. “In a perfect location for hikers, bikers and visitors, the Center brings a beautiful, aesthetically pleasing addition to our town. We are looking forward to continuing to collaborate with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the fine folks who represent them.”
Multiple events throughout:
• Friday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. — Run Damascus Fun Run 5K.
• Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. — Beaverdam Friday Jams featuring Beth Snapp Band
• Saturday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to noon — Farmers Market
• Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Damascus Trail Center Activities including partner expo, nature walks and gear giveaways from Allyn “Fix it Man” Morton
Starting Saturday, the Trail Center will be open Thursday-Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the center, visit appalachiantrail.org/dtc.
About the Appalachian Trail Conservancy
The ATC was founded in 1925 by volunteers and federal officials working to build a continuous footpath along the Appalachian Mountains. A unit of the National Park System, the A.T. ranges from Maine to Georgia and is 2,194.3 miles in length. It is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world. The mission of the ATC is to protect, manage, and advocate for the Appalachian National Scenic Trail. For more information, visit www.appalachiantrail.org.
