Daisy Duke is much better at making a mess than cleaning one up, so it seemed funny to see her running through the yard with a mop in her mouth.
But there she was, in a full sprint, with her head arched back to accommodate the weight of her new toy.
She almost looked majestic.
As it turns out, she was running the steps of a thief. In her mind, the faster she ran, the quicker she could get away.
The mop had been stolen from the back deck and she wasn’t giving up the loot.
Before I could get mad, it was no longer a mop. It was officially a dog toy.
Daisy Duke is so tough on toys, she destroys even the toughest ones in a matter of hours. That’s why her favorite toy is that drainage pipe she dug out of the ground. That one will last a while.
That’s also why we let her play with some things that she shouldn’t, so the mop is hers, fair and square. After all, possession is nine-tenths of the law, isn’t it?
Still, it’s funny to see her with a mop knowing by the time she comes back in, her feet will be dirty and there will be mud on her nose.
And we’ll need a mop.
Daisy Duke has begun to do something peculiar. She volunteers for mop-up duty around the house with a blanket or sheet in her mouth. She prances, with her tail wagging, looking like she’s saying “Look what I have!”
Of course, we ask the obvious question in that baby talk dog lovers use to communicate with their pooches: “What do you have?”
This continues until she brings the blanket to the lady of the house. At that point, Daisy Duke practically challenges Rita to take the blanket.
As soon as they make eye contact, Daisy Duke begins to growl a muffled growl, blanket still in her mouth. It doesn’t sound threatening, but we haven’t figured out exactly what’s going on.
I find it humorous. Rita, who deals with animals all day as part of her job, doesn’t.
They say some dogs have special powers, that they’re able to detect medical problems or disease. Daisy Duke’s power is the ability to find your weakness.
I came home from my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine expecting to feel some side effects. They said I’d probably have a sore arm after a while.
They were right, but they didn’t realize what the source of that soreness would be.
As I sat on the couch with our rugged bloodhound, she demanded to be petted. When Daisy Duke demands to be petted, she gets petted, otherwise there’s a price to pay. She’ll moan and growl and slap you with her paw. And that paw packs a powerful punch.
So there we were, sitting on the couch when the paw came.
Whack!
Right in the upper arm. Right where the shot had been administered.
No, there had been no real side effects from the vaccine, but when your 82-pound dog hits the spot right on the Band Aid, you get a sore arm.
A little bit of petting can keep her happy. When I stopped, I got the paw again. Right in the same place.
I had to move because the more she whacked me, the more it hurt to pet her. This was a downward spiral that I was not going to win.
Her strength had been obvious a few days earlier when I got down on the floor with her because she looked like she needed some petting. Petting time turned into play time, and that has a tendency to get a little rough.
After we wrestled around a bit, the biting began and I decided enough was enough.
As I began to get up as quickly as these old bones would allow, our heads collided. My teeth clanged together and I could hear the hollow ring two sometimes-brainless heads can make.
I saw stars. Daisy Duke just shook her head vociferously — like the cartoon dogs do — and everything was fine with her.
As my head ached, all I could think of was I’m glad I’m not a ram and have to go through that all the time.
I have vowed to be more careful when I get the second vaccine shot. In the meantime, if nothing else, we will have the best-mopped backyard in the neighborhood.