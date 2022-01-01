A couple of years ago, we found out that one of Daisy Duke’s fans had been reading about her while spending some time in the Johnson City jail.
It was an amusing but touching thing to learn.
Well, our vivacious bloodhound just about had to spend some time in the big house herself after almost being charged with assault of an officer.
During a tailgate party before East Tennessee State’s last home football game, a meeting between Daisy Duke and Sgt. Pepper, ETSU’s Police therapy dog, was arranged.
When Daisy Duke spotted Pepper, her tail began to wag. She got excited, jumping and squealing. She appeared eager to play, but I knew better. I had seen this same behavior at PetSmart once before when she met a German shepherd she turned out not to like.
Officer Bill Mitchell, Pepper’s handler, didn’t seem concerned as the two pups did their due diligence, circling and sniffing.
Just when I thought this would be different, Daisy Duke growled and tried to start a fight with Pepper. She was pulled away before the situation could escalate.
Daisy Duke lives peacefully with four other dogs so it’s kind of surprising when she doesn’t get along with others. But every once in a while she likes to show who’s boss.
Peace was quickly restored and Daisy Duke continued to pose for photos with fans and help distribute Johnson City Press T-shirts.
Daisy Duke has been told “no” so often that she’s starting to respond to the word as if it was her name.
“No! Stop ripping that towel apart.”
“No! You can’t have that pork chop on the counter.”
“No! Those people walking down the street don’t want to play with you.”
“No! You can’t eat another roll of toilet paper.”
She earns so many scoldings that sometimes, even when she’s not doing anything wrong, we assume the worst. That’s led to some pretty funny moments.
A couple of days after Christmas, she was spotted with something in her mouth. I could see her cheeks bulging out as she paraded around the dining room.
“Come here,” I said, not knowing what she had but also knowing she would not come here.
Whenever she gets something in her mouth — and it happens often — we have to quickly find out what it is for fear that she might swallow it.
She looked at me with that guilty face, eyes down a￼nd head full of wrinkles. She usually tells on herself by her expression or body language and she was practically confessing on this day.
I caught up to her and fully expected to pull out a sock or a golf glove or something else she shouldn’t have. To my surprise – and embarrassment – all she had was one of her chew bones. It was a Christmas present so thoughtfully given to her by the mother of our co-worker Jeff Birchfield. She was hiding it in her jowls.
For once, Daisy Duke was chewing something she was supposed to be chewing. I apologized profusely. She walked away, chewing loudly and freely. I took that to mean she accepted my apology.
Speaking of Christmas, a beautiful present was delivered to our home, courtesy of Rita, the lady of the house. It’s a dramatic photo of Daisy Duke that has been printed on canvas and framed. It’s larger than life and really nice. Even Daisy showed her approval with a couple of sniffs.
The hound and I recently managed to avoid trouble with some quick thinking. One day, when Daisy Duke came in from the backyard, it was obvious she had been burying one of her bones by the amount of mud on her nose and dirt on her paws. She sprinted up the stairs and into our bedroom. Before I could get up there and prevent it, she had jumped onto the bed.
That bed has a white comforter, and Daisy Duke is drawn to it like a moth is to a light. On this day, she was about to get me in big trouble since Rita had forbidden any muddy dogs from prancing on our bed.
I was too late. There were numerous muddy paw prints visible and I was in for it.
I took the comforter off the bed, not knowing what my next move would be. To my delight, I discovered it was reversible. Doing what a good husband should, I flipped that baby over and put it back on the bed. Voila! No more mud stains.
Daisy Duke didn’t get in trouble and I was still allowed in the bed. As long as nobody tells, we’ll be OK. It’ll be our little secret — until she does it again. Then we’ll be out of luck and I might be the one in the doghouse.
Joe Avento is the sports director for the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column on his bloodhound Daisy Duke appears the first Sunday of every month. Contact him at javento@johnsoncitypress.com.