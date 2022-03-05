How much wood could a bloodhound chuck if a bloodhound could chuck wood?
As it turns out, the answer is “a lot.”
Daisy Duke never has any trouble finding trouble and she was at it again during some unseasonably warm February afternoons. If she gets quiet when she’s out roaming the yard, we get suspicious. And one day we looked outside and she was doing sprints with a log in her mouth. She had removed it from the fire pit and turned it into a toy.
Back and forth she ran with the heavy piece of wood in her mouth. She could barely lift it but that didn’t slow her down.
Before the day was done, her mouth also held a smaller log and a couple of large tree branches.
While it was entertaining to watch her run all over the place while trying to imitate a lumberjack, it was actually doing her some good. Daisy Duke had been placed on a diet more than a month ago with the goal of having her drop a few pounds. One month in, she had gained weight.
This time, we have good news to report. She’s down three pounds. Replacing some of her dog food with vegetables, as suggested by a reader, has undoubtedly helped. And all that running through the yard with logs in her mouth hasn’t hurt either. She’s back to being a mean, lean, chewing machine.
It wasn’t just logs and branches that felt Daisy Duke’s wrath. We had attached a piece of lattice to the gate so her new, much smaller step-siblings, tiny Manchester terriers, couldn’t slip through. Our devious bloodhound ripped it off the gate.
While she appeared to be enjoying running around with big piece of lattice in her mouth, we could only speculate if her true motive was to encourage the little ones to escape.
This weekend we celebrated Daisy Duke’s “gotcha day.” It’s been four years since that fateful North Carolina where we went to check out a bloodhound available for adoption.
Talk about love at first slobber. As I bent over to pet her, she jumped up, put her paws on my shoulder and gave me a wet, slobbery kiss. It was a sign of things to come and those kisses have never stopped, although they’ve gotten wetter throughout the years.
When Daisy Duke arrived at our house, she was a 5-month old puppy and we were told she would ring a bell when she had to go out. We were skeptical, but as it turned out, that was true. We put a bell on a gate and she rang it when it was time to do her business.
It worked until she chewed the bell to the point where it would no longer ring. We figured that was the end of her bell-ringing days. But recently, we tried again, attaching a new bell to the wall next to the back door.
Daisy Duke didn’t forget how to ring it, but, as always, she didn’t realize her own strength. One whack of the bell sent it flying across the room, leaving two small holes in the wall.
“That’s why we can’t have nice things,” said the lady of the house, who had installed the bell.
But we can have nice things. As long as we don’t mind those nice things getting wet, muddy or chewed beyond recognition. It’s taken us exactly four years to realize the truths of living with a bloodhound.
Joe Avento is the Sports Director for the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column about the exploits of his bloodhound Daisy Duke runs the first Sunday of each month. Contact him at javento@johnsoncitypress.com.