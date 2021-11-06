As Daisy Duke continues to grow up and turn into a “normal” dog, she continues to take steps toward adulthood.
It sounds funny, considering she’s 4 years old. But as anybody who knows Daisy Duke will tell you, for the most part she’s still a playful and destructive puppy.
One of those steps happened recently when we decided to allow her to sleep with us. Not on our bed, but in a dog bed on the floor of our room. It was a dangerous move considering once we closed our eyes, the entire contents of the room could be at risk. We envisioned drawers being pulled out of dressers, clothes strewn about and general mayhem happening while we slept.
The first night was a challenge. We laid a blanket on the carpet hoping she would sleep on it. All she did was continue to bring it up onto our bed. After several attempts at pushing her onto the floor, the determined bloodhound won.
Daisy Duke slept on the foot of our bed. When we woke up, our knees were sore from trying to keep our feet away from her. We had to come up with something better.
A few months earlier, she had been given a dog bed that is more like an army cot. It has a frame and a canvas surface suspended from the ground. Daisy Duke had slept on that for two nights before chewing a hole in it and having it taken away.
We thought that might work on the floor in our room. At first, Daisy Duke used the new bed as a trampoline to leap onto our bed.
It began a new game called “Let’s see if you can get me off of your bed.” It took a while, but we eventually won the game. It wasn’t easy, though.
The old joke is “Where does an elephant sleep? Anywhere he wants.” An 80-pound bloodhound is certainly no elephant, but it’s not easy to convince a big dog to sleep where you want her to.
After much coaxing, Daisy Duke went to sleep on the bed and, shockingly, made it past her usual 5 a.m. wake-up call. She slept until six, meaning we did as well.
Perhaps even more surprisingly, the contents of the room went unscathed.
One night, she woke up howling. We jumped up to see what was going on and we noticed an offending sock hanging out of a drawer. It had frightened our princess and disturbed her slumber.
Well rested or not, Daisy Duke loves to ride in the car. She sticks her head out of the window and her floppy ears flow in the wind. It’s a great way for her to make friends, especially at stop lights.
As we stopped for a red light one afternoon, I could see a man in the car beside us had noticed Daisy Duke. He smiled and rolled down his window. He started to speak to her and it got her attention.
Daisy Duke began to wag her tail. The more he spoke, the more she wagged. The tail was slapping me in the face as I kept an eye on the light, waiting for it to turn green.
The man got a kick out of that and began to talk to her more. The tail wagged faster. The hits came quicker.
It was torture, bloodhound style, and it was fun. Anybody who is a friend of Daisy Duke is a friend of mine, even if he is a stranger.
The light finally put me out of my misery and turned green and we drove on our merry ways. Daisy Duke was happy. The man was happy. And I even got a kick out of it as I spit the hound hair out of my mouth.
For once, Daisy Duke wasn’t the cause of most of the canine drama at our house last month. The two “foster” pups – Manchester terriers who apparently have moved in for good – managed to get into quite a bit of trouble themselves.
As it turns out, these elderly dogs are death-defying daredevils.
First, Callie fell off of our deck. As she was coming up the steps, I went to pick her up. She rolled on her back and slipped right under the top step.
There was nothing but a concrete patio below.
When she landed, it made a horrible noise. Then she began to scream like, well, a dog who had just fallen off of a deck.
I quickly put her brother away and rushed to her aid. Amazingly, by the time I got back down, she was calmly walking around the yard, wagging her tail between her legs like she always does.
She didn’t have a scratch on her and after a thorough checkup, she was declared 100% healthy. It was quite an ordeal.
Callie’s brother, Echo, decided to embark on his own adventure a few days later.
Someone — OK, me — had left open one of the gates that form the Fort Knox we call home. Echo had roamed into the kitchen, where he opened a cabinet and proceeded to take all of the Halloween candy we had on hand out of a giant bowl.
By the time I found him, he was on his eighth Hershey’s bar. There were seven empty wrappers on the floor and one in his mouth.
Knowing that chocolate can be poisonous to dogs, I immediately called the vet and was instructed on how to induce vomiting. It’s important to get the chocolate out before the chemicals get into their blood stream.
A mouthful of hydrogen peroxide did the trick. Fifteen minutes later, the chocolate returned. Echo, like his sister, had managed to escape what could have been a fatal situation.
The two terriers aren’t any bigger than an average cat. And apparently they have as many lives.
As you might expect, Daisy Duke wasn’t affected by any of this, although when it was all over, we did find her with an empty Twizzlers wrapper. Apparently, well rested, Daisy Duke had done some trick-or-treating of her own.
Joe Avento is Sports Director for the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column about his bloodhound, Daisy Duke, appears the first Sunday of every month.