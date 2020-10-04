Daisy Duke had a lot to celebrate over the past couple of weeks.
First, she was host to a fundraiser at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter, where numerous people lined up to generously give donations while getting a chance to meet the fun-loving bloodhound they read about every month in the Johnson City Press.
A couple of weeks later, she celebrated her third birthday. They say bloodhounds remain puppies until they turn two. Now that this one is three, it appears as if there’s no slowing down.
She does love the cupcakes she gets every Oct. 1, but getting her to wear a party hat is still a work in progress.
During her appearance at the shelter, anybody making a donation received a “pawtographed” portrait, and the making of those portraits is a story in itself.
We had copies of Daisy Duke’s “glamour” shot made and planned to dip her paw in white paint to get a paw print on the photos. If we got one, we planned to make copies.
After I dipped her paw in the paint and tried to make an impression on the paper, it became a white, globby mess. The first copy of the photo was ruined and it was apparent this was not going to work.
In the meantime, our uncooperative subject decided to take off running — with her front paw still covered in white paint.
Luckily we were outside on the back deck, but the damage was still substantial. There were somewhere between 50-100 white paw prints all over the maroon floor.
I knew I would be in big trouble in about two hours if I didn’t start mopping.
For every paw print I mopped she ran by and added five more.
As I was mopping, I was thinking I needed to figure out a way to get that paw print on that photo.
Then it hit me.
One particular paw print on the deck was perfect. I took a photo of it and sent it, along with the portrait, to a friend who is a Photoshop genius. Ten minutes later, he emailed me the final product and it was spectacular.
As far as the deck, there are still plenty of paw prints. Thankfully I didn’t get into too much trouble even though the rules of the house state that I’m not supposed to play with paint or glue. Super-glueing a butter knife to the kitchen counter may or may not have happened at some point along the way, which may or may not have cost me my privileges.
Daisy gets me into so much trouble it’s tough to keep track of it all. I actually had to answer the question “Who ate my banana tree?” this week. As Daisy Duke was looking guilty as heck, there seemed to be a possibility that maybe I had been the one who chewed all the giant leaves off of the once-beautiful plant.
Then, when the last piece of pizza went missing, I swore I didn’t eat it. This time, we got evidence. Our canine thief had taken it right off the counter, carried it to her crate and still had it in her mouth when we caught up with her.
She got to eat only the part that stayed in her mouth after a brief tug-of-war.
At the shelter, Daisy Duke surprised us by how good she was while spending 2 1/2 hours in a strange place and meeting so many new people. She was calm, friendly and didn’t jump up on anybody. It was almost as if she knew all those people were there to meet her.
This was so much different than we were expecting. It would have been no surprise had she been overly energetic, wild and jumping up to greet people with her massive paws on their shoulders. She doesn’t know her own strength when she reaches up to give a hug.
No, on this day, unlike any other, our Tasmanian Devil was as nice as she could be.
We did have to keep her “slobber towel” handy because we didn’t want to get the nice people wet.
She also surprised others, some of whom were suspicious at her good behavior.
“Is this really that crazy dog I’ve been reading about in the paper?” one person asked.
I had to assure them that everything they read in the Daisy Duke columns is 100% true. There is no fabrication. Like I’ve said a few times, you can’t make this stuff up.
Another person seemed disappointed in her size. Remember, our hound weighs 80 pounds, which is listed at the small side for a female or her breed.
“I was expecting this great big dog,” she said.
Daisy Duke was sorry to disappoint, but the entire afternoon went much smoother than if she had been her usually rambunctious self.
She posed for pictures with people, sitting still for a few seconds at a time. She seemed to enjoy the company.
She gave a thousand kisses, including a few to Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock, who unofficially proclaimed Daisy Duke as the new canine ambassador to the city’s Animal Control Board.
Daisy Duke looked proud as she accepted the nomination and promised to represent the canine community with as much dignity and grace you can have with a line of drool hanging from your lower lip.