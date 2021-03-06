Who’s a good girl?
Not Daisy Duke. Not on the day she went to the vet.
Our sassy bloodhound spent the morning downtown at Robinson Animal Hospital, where she was to have some shots and a general exam. Apparently the shots and exam went well.
Then this happened …
When her appointment was finished and she was waiting to be picked up, I received a text. It was a message you never want to get from your vet.
“Daisy Duke is done. She pooped in the room, stomped in it and got it on her leash.”
She never stops making me proud.
That’s a text that doesn’t exactly make a dog dad happy when he has to go pick up his canine princess. It’s kind of like getting your kid from school when they’ve spent the afternoon in the principal’s office. You love ’em, but they can still make you mad.
In reality, though, I can’t stay mad at Daisy Duke for long. As soon as she flashes that slightly cross-eyed, crooked-tooth smile, which is often, my heart melts again.
When she was ready to leave the vet, I was given a bag. Thinking the worst when pondering its contents – considering the text – I was relieved to learn it simply contained her leash, which was wet. It had been washed, thank goodness.
That was above and beyond the call of duty.
At least Daisy Duke didn’t reenact her monthly-or-so episode when she goes to Robinson’s to get her nails trimmed. It takes three people, with the biggest guy holding her down, to trim those talons. And if you happen to be nearby, you can hear the ruckus. It sounds like an all-out dog attack with howling, barking, baying and growling.
When she’s done, everybody’s exhausted. Everybody except Daisy Duke, that is. She prances out of the treatment room, wags her tail and generally looks like nothing happened.
If she could talk – and she tries – she’d say, “Nothing to see here.”
In fact, that might be her slogan. There’s nothing to see anywhere because there’s always so much to see.
And boy, was there much to see after a recent spring cleaning of the backyard.
Among the items hidden in the brush, buried in a hole or just strewn about the yard were:
— One sneaker. We don’t know where the other one is. We can only imagine.
— Two drainage pipes she dug up a couple of years ago. That has turned into her favorite toy. One of them is bigger than her, and so far it’s been tougher. It’s the only thing she’s ever played with that has withstood the wrath of her jaws for more than a couple of days.
— One half of a chewed-up aluminum can. Who knows where the other half is. We just hope it’s not in our bloodhound-turned-billy goat’s belly.
— Two drier vents from the side of the house. One wasn’t enough, so she took the replacement down as well.
— Several flower pots. Many of them were just half flower pots where she chewed off parts. Some had so many teeth marks they appeared bullet-riddled. Among them was a pot that had been in a hanging basket. Don’t even ask how she got that one. We really don’t know. None of them had plants – or dirt – still in them.
— The remnants of what used to be footballs and soccer balls. Between her teeth and the elements, those balls don’t stand a chance.
— Three sprinklers from the garden that had been chewed almost past the point of recognition. They won’t be sprinkling this spring.
— The filling from the rest of the deck-furniture cushions. This one was definitely our fault for leaving them out after she had already stated her intentions months earlier by tearing one to shreds and creating what looked like a winter wonderland on the back porch.
— — —
Last April, we counted 72 holes in the yard. They were big and deep too. Now there are more. A lot more.
Every night, Daisy Duke comes in with mud on her nose. Her full-time job is to bury bones. And then dig them up and bury them again.
We’re pretty sure sometime down the road we won’t have a blade of grass left in the backyard. We are sure, however, that there will always be plenty of reminders that Destructo-hound lives within our walls.
And the next time she goes to the vet, she’ll spend a few more minutes out on the grass before she goes through that door – for everyone’s sake.
— — —
Joe Avento is the Sports Director at the Johnson City Press. His column on his bloodhound Daisy Duke appears the first Sunday of every month. Contact him at javento@johnsoncitypress.com.