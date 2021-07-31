We know Daisy Duke can’t read, but this comes from the “you-can’t-make-this-up department.”
Last month, we documented how well the fortress known as our garden was keeping the part-time bloodhound vegetarian out of the tomatoes and cucumbers. Two days after Daisy Duke’s fans and friends read about how proud we were that she was being kept at bay, she did what only she could do.
She broke into the garden.
Yes, all the work, effort and expense — and it wasn’t cheap — in planning that seemingly impenetrable fence was being laughed at by our Houdini hound. She got her nose between the slats where we made a gate and nudged her way in.
It took her a couple of months, but she managed to find the weak spot of the fort and exploit it.
The eerie silence in the backyard told us something was up, so we headed out to investigate. There she was, just poking around like she does. Luckily we got to her before she could do any damage. The produce was still all intact.
When she got caught and scolded, she tried in vain to get out. It seems the way the gate opened allowed her to slither in, but she didn’t fit on the way out. She needed help. She got an earful along the way and when your ears are a foot long like hers are, an earful goes a long way.
Daisy Duke definitely knows what the words “bad dog” mean, but that doesn’t stop her from pouting when she hears them. And it didn’t stop her from trying again.
The gate was reinforced, but we still check often when we can’t see or hear her. And guess what happened a couple of days later.
We looked out to see what she was up to and all we could see was her tail above the plants as she strolled through the garden. She had broken a seal that was solidified with zip ties and managed to break in again. She was chased out without incident, being called names that no good dog would ever hear.
This time we noticed something. The end of a very large cucumber has been pulled through a hole in the fence and it was half eaten. We broke that one off and gave it to her and she ran like the wind once she got it in her mouth.
Hopefully that will be the last of the victims. I have a feeling it won’t.
Daisy Duke is very athletic, especially for a bloodhound, and she’s been putting on a show at night despite her obvious fear of the dark.
She’s recently discovered lightning bugs. As they light up, Daisy Duke tries to catch them, leaping and lunging. She gets frustrated as they bounce around in the air. One lights up here. She leaps and it’s gone. Then one lights up over there and gets her attention. Then it’s gone.
It’s fun to watch her. She’s never done it for long, though, maybe realizing how futile the entire exercise is.
No lightning bugs have been harmed during this endeavor. She’s never managed to get one, and if she ever did it would remind us of an infamous moment in our family history.
On the first date with Rita, my lovely wife, some 27 years ago, I swallowed a lightning bug while we were watching fireworks. I don’t recall the actual circumstances, but I have been told I jumped around for a while not knowing what to do. And no, I was not lighting up.
I am reminded of this often. My much better half finds it funnier than I do.
Maybe we’ll share another good laugh if Daisy Duke is ever successful and snags a lightning bug of her own.