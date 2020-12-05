Daisy Duke is a dog for all seasons, but deep down, she just might be a winter hound.
When we woke up Tuesday morning, there was snow on the ground, and nothing gets our crazy bloodhound going more than snow on the ground. She has to sniff every inch of the yard, treating each snowflake like it’s a new adventure, something to be savored.
Only after this new white surface on her playground has been satisfactorily checked out can the real playing begin. She starts with a few laps, picking up any sticks or balls that might be in her way, kicking up a stream of snow in her wake as she sprints across her winter wonderland.
She actually lost a stick in the inch or so of snow we had. The stick got covered and it upset her when she couldn’t find it.
I yelled at her, “You’re a bloodhound! How can you not find your stick? Use your nose.”
When she eventually dug it up — with a little help — she took off again, like a sprinter running a relay. Even though she was more careful with the baton this time, she would still be disqualified from the race. She never makes the hand-off easy. As she speeds by, she holds the stick tantalizingly close only to pull it back at the last second and start another lap.
It’s not a new trick for her, yet I fall for it every time.
Eventually, and only after I threaten to go inside and put an end to play time, do I get the prize.
I throw it again and we start the entire process over. Daisy Duke must think I’m not too bright to fall for the same old trick time and time again. But the truth is I enjoy it because she does.
The fun doesn’t last long because the snow melts and she goes back to digging huge holes in the yard.
The day she decided to take one of the cushions off of the deck furniture into the yard and destroy it wasn’t her proudest moment. When I saw what was going on, I ran down the steps ready to read her the riot act.
She knew by the tone of my voice that I wasn’t kidding around. I knew when the lady of the house got home, somebody was going to have to pay for this and I sure as heck didn’t want it to be me, not this time.
As mad as I was, when I caught up with the culprit, she gave me that look. Those droopy eyes and the wrinkles on her forehead when she looks down always get me. It just made me laugh.
She stood there with the biggest part of the cushion sticking out of her mouth. The filling was spread around part of the yard, looking much like the snow that would come in just a few days.
I cleaned up the evidence of the crime so neither one of us would get into trouble. Call me an enabler.
Daisy Duke also got an unintended snack last week.
Nobody likes that person who takes the last piece of pizza without even pretending to offer it to others.
Well, in our house, the last piece of pizza — any piece for that matter — is fair game. If Daisy Duke can get her mouth on it, it’s hers.
Very quietly, she reached up and snatched the last piece. It was sitting on a paper towel on the kitchen counter.
When I caught her, she didn’t know what to do so she froze. We came to a compromise. She could keep the pizza if she gave up the paper towel.
She is not food aggressive, so she actually let me open her jaws to take the paper towel out of her mouth. Her teeth had sunk into the crust and there was no getting the pizza back.
She won that battle, but as always, her opposition was a pushover.
As you might recall, Daisy Duke helped raise money for the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter a couple of months ago. She met so many great folks and made new friends.
Now there’s another endeavor going on to raise funds for the shelter.
Silly Willy’s Caricatures is doing drawings of pets for a donation to the shelter, and they’re well worth the money, not to mention that it’s going to a great cause. Daisy Duke turned out to be a very satisfied customer.
The artist did a great job capturing Daisy Duke’s goofiness. When you look at a drawing — even a caricature — of your own pet, you know whether it’s right or not. There’s just something that tells you this is your pet and the caricature of Daisy Duke has that something.
The shelter is taking orders as part of this fundraiser through December, but orders will have to be in by Dec. 15 if you want yours in time for Christmas. The price is $20 per pet or person in the picture. An additional $5 will be charged if the caricature needs to be mailed.
People wanting caricatures are asked to go to the shelter’s web site — www.wcjcanimalshelter.org — and make the donation with a note saying it’s for the sketch. Then submit a photo to the shelter via Facebook Messenger.
You can also tell them Daisy Duke sent you. It never hurts to name drop.