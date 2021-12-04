Ever since she’s been a puppy, Daisy Duke has always liked football.
One of her favorite things to do is to leap and try to catch the ball when it’s thrown to her. One of my favorite things to do is to photograph her in mid-air trying to make the catch.
Her love of the game was kicked up a notch recently when she caught Buc fever as the ETSU football team stormed toward the Southern Conference championship.
Daisy Duke spent some time on the Bucs’ practice field and she also made several hundred friends while visiting the parking lot during the tailgate parties before a couple of recent games.
Our athletic bloodhound was invited to practice one day to see the Bucs in action. She watched as they wound down a workout inside the Minidome on a chilly day. When it was over, ETSU coach Randy Sanders came by to say hello.
Sanders had invited her to come to practice as long as she promised to bite any players he thought might have been deserving.
Luckily, Daisy Duke doesn’t bite and on this day, Sanders didn’t seem particularly annoyed with any of his players, so everyone escaped unbitten.
Afterward, she had a good jog with All-Southern Conference linebacker Jared Folks. As soon as Folks began to run, Daisy Duke took off. She knew what was going on.
Folks mentioned how strong she was when she began to pull him. “We could use her in conditioning,” he said.
As it turns out, Daisy Duke loves a good tailgate party. She spent several hours meeting hundreds of people in the parking lot before two games. It was amazing to meet so many people who knew all of her exploits.
She handled it as she always does, with plenty of personality.
As we handed out Johnson City Press T-shirts, Daisy Duke posed for photos with adoring fans as she proudly wore her ETSU football jersey. She loved the attention. Divas always do.
Just as I was feeling pretty proud about how well Daisy Duke was handling all the commotion — she must have been petted by more than 500 people — she brought me back down to earth. She was sniffing around like she always does, and when she found a grassy spot, she squatted and left me a present bigger than I can recall her ever leaving.
As I took the plastic bag out of my pocket to clean up her mess, a tailgater from a nearby tent hollered “Hey Bubba, you’re gonna need more than one bag for that.” He was right and he provided the second one.
After hearing of Daisy Duke’s popularity in the parking lot, Bill Greene asked if she’d be visiting the press box during the game. I said she was heading home shortly before kickoff because I didn’t think dogs were allowed inside the stadium.
Greene, whose generous donation to the ETSU athletic department led to the stadium being named after him, then quipped “She can come up to my box. When your name is on the stadium, you can do whatever you want.”
Daisy Duke hasn’t taken Bill up on his offer — yet. Maybe next season.
She wasn’t all football, all the time last month. She still had plenty of time for trouble.
As we were painting our back deck during one of November’s exceptionally mild days, Daisy Duke poked around in the yard. She came up to the deck to see what was going on, and in true Daisy Duke fashion, tried to pull the towel out from under the paint tray.
My first question to the lady of the house — who also happens to be the lead painter — was why did we leave a precocious bloodhound out in the open when there was fresh paint to be gotten into?
“I thought she would leave it alone,” was the answer. Anybody who knows Daisy Duke knows she leaves absolutely nothing alone, so this left me flabbergasted.
“Don’t you read the newspaper?” I said, knowing full well that the lady of the house doesn’t have to read the paper to know what kind of trouble a loose bloodhound can cause.
Daisy Duke didn’t do much damage, but her floppy ears got into the paint, and for a few days we had what will forever be known as the rare white-eared hound.
It didn’t take long for her to be back in the yard, chasing the football, and counting the days until she can visit her favorite team again. And maybe visit the press box.
Joe Avento is Sports Director for the Johnson City Press. His award-winning column on the exploits of his bloodhound Daisy Duke can be seen the first Sunday of every month.