This time, Daisy Duke was just an accessory to the crime.
Our cheeky bloodhound is the usually at the forefront of the mayhem we call home life. Fern, our sweet red tick coonhound, is laid back, preferring to watch all the shenanigans from the comfort of a warm couch.
So it surprised us when Fern turned out to be the mastermind. The two usually don’t socialize much. Daisy Duke is a little too rough for that old girl.
But, as it turns out, they were in cahoots on a recent Saturday morning.
As I sat down for breakfast with a tall stack of pancakes on my plate, I heard howling in the backyard.
Daisy Duke was out, and as usual, when someone with a dog walks down the street, it catches her attention. She began to bay, which usually doesn’t attract that much attention. But this was kind of early and we didn’t want to wake any neighbors who might be sleeping in.
I tried to quietly holler down from the back deck. It was to no avail as she continued her racket. I ran down the steps and saw her leaping at the fence. She can’t get over, but it hasn’t been for a lack of trying.
When I got down, she began her usual act of running around the yard, tempting me to chase her. I eventually led her up the steps and into the house.
When I went back to finish my breakfast, it was gone.
Fern had climbed onto my chair and polished off the pancakes, every last one. I had gotten exactly one bite.
When I went over to make sure Daisy Duke wasn’t getting into anything in the other room, Fern jumped back up and finished the syrup and butter she had left on the table.
When she was done, Fern had a look on her face that confirmed her guilt. If there was any doubt, she was licking her suddenly maple syrup-sweet lips.
Sometimes, all you can do is laugh. Even if you had just used the last of the syrup so you can’t make any more pancakes.
Despite her trouble-making, Daisy Duke got a new toy. And in her own unique way, she even turned that into a complete fiasco.
We thought we were buying one of those contraptions that shoots tennis balls across the yard, allowing her to retrieve them and put them back in to do it again and again. If she could figure that out, it might keep her busy for hours. And as we have learned the hard way, a busy hound gets into much less trouble than a bored one.
But no. This genius misread — or didn’t read — the toy’s description. What we really got was a box that holds treats and disperses them after the dog drops the tennis ball into a hole.
Daisy Duke can get pretty motivated by treats, so we thought we’d give it a try. We showed her where the ball goes, dropped it in and the treats came out. At first she was more interested in the ball, but once she started eating, it was all over.
She pawed at the toy, knocking it across the room. Treats came flying out. Suddenly it was feeding time for everybody.
She’s always been smarter than she looks and this was no exception. A few more whacks produced a few more treats. She was like a safe-cracker who had just hit paydirt to reveal the jewels.
The tennis ball? Oh, that had rolled under the couch long ago and she couldn’t have cared less.
We had to intervene when she tried to carry the toy away. Cheating to eat the treats was one thing, but we knew darn well once they were gone, she would eat the toy.
A bloodhound’s sense of smell is well known, and Daisy Duke has been known to follow her nose.
One recent morning, as she sniffed around the front yard while on her leash, she caught a whiff of a skunk. The odor was in the air and I could tell trouble was brewing.
She lifted her head high and started making the clicking noises she makes when that snout is going full force.
I had to hold the leash tight because she wanted to find that skunk and she’s pretty strong when she’s determined. I could only imagine Daisy Duke getting sprayed.
Then we both caught a glimpse of a small black and white animal. Daisy Duke stopped in her tracks. My heart almost stopped.
As it turns out, it wasn’t the skunk. Thankfully. It was a black cat that had begun to hang around our next-door neighbor’s house.
Daisy Duke didn’t care, though. She wanted that animal, be it skunk or cat. She began to pull, standing up like a bucking bronco.
I was prepared, holding the leash tight and not letting her get away.
I’ve always envisioned myself as one of those cowboys being dragged through town by his horse. I know it could happen if I let my guard down.
But that’s one thing we have learned in the almost three years Daisy Duke has lived with us. Let your guard down and you’ll pay the price.
And that price just might be a plate of tasty pancakes.