The Clinchfield Railroad Historical Society inducted father and son Jack and A.J. “Alf” Peoples into the Clinchfield Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Jack Peoples spent 41 years working for the Clinchfield Railroad before passing away, and Alf Peoples spent 45 years working for the same railroad. After retiring, Alf Peoples became involved with several different railroading organizations including the Clinchfield Railroad Historical Society and The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society.
“Most of the time when you walk out the door to retire you don’t even want to hear it, see it or anything, but Alf’s hung in there,” said guest speaker Mike Tilley, president of the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society. “He’s been dedicated to the Clinchfield Railroad Museum, he’s a host down at our Chuckey Railroad Museum down in Jonesborough, and he’s inspired me a lot with photos he’s sent me of the Clinchfield 100.”
Tilley said Alf Peoples sent him photographs of the Clinchfield 100 railroad car, which Tilley used to restore the car after buying it. Tilley said Alf Peoples, who worked for the railroad as an engineer, also used to help run train excursions for the WVRHS.
“Back in the ’80s we used to run these excursions down the Clinchfield, the Wautauga did, and we usually had 600 people on the train, and Alf would take us down that mountain and didn’t put anybody in the floor like a lot of people did,” said Tilley. “Always when Alf was on the head end running our excursion or something like that, I knew we’d have a good, smooth trip.”
Ray Poteat, editor of the Jitterbug, presented both induction awards to Alf Peoples.
Poteat said the induction was based on the inductees’ impact on the construction of the railroad, the impact on the management and operations of the railroad, and outstanding success in duties to the railroad, as well as the inductees’ respect for their peers, character and contributions toward the preservation of the history of the railroad.
Poteat said both inductees fit those qualifications.
“The first one, Jack Peoples, was an outstanding engineer, well-respected by his peers, and his character was above reproach,” said Poteat. “I came into contact with him on many occasions in my own career on the railroad, and I can vouch for the veracity of those comments.”
Alf Peoples was presented with his late father’s induction plaque.
“I couldn’t hold a light to what he could do,” said Alf Peoples.
Poteat presented Alf Peoples with his own induction plaque along with a pre-publication copy of a Jitterbug article about him and his father.
“It took a lot of people to get me this,” said Alf Peoples. “You can’t do it on your own.”