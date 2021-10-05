The River will hold its annual Craft and Goodies Fair on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will be held outside under the pavilion at First Presbyterian Church, which is located behind The River at 125 W. Main St. in downtown Johnson City.
All proceeds will go to benefit The River’s mission of helping women and children in need in our communit.
There will be a large variety of handmade arts and crafts, baked goods, themed baskets, live music, door prizes and a game of chance to win an overnight stay at the Carnegie Hotel, complete with a couple’s massage and dinner at Wellingtons.
For more information, call The River at 926-8111.
Contributed to the Press