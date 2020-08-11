Northeast Tennessee daily COVID-19 case count dropped below 100 Tuesday, while Southwest Virginia saw a 42-case spike in daily cases and an outbreak at Red Onion State Prison.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), the state saw 1,001 cases and 38 deaths Tuesday for statewide pandemic totals of 124,915 and 1,271 deaths.
Tuesday also marked 47 days of 1,000-plus daily case increases for Tennessee during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee saw 37 cases and 4 deaths. Washington County added 14 cases for totals of 1,291 and two deaths. Sullivan County saw the next-largest case increase in the region – 11 cases and one death for a pandemic total of 1,048 and 15 deaths.
Carter County added eight cases for totals of 532 and six deaths.
Johnson County added three new cases for 288 and no deaths to date. Hawkins County’s total rose by two cases and two deaths for 485 and nine deaths. Unicoi County added three cases to its total for 169 and no deaths.
Greene County saw no new cases but one death for totals of 504 and nine deaths. TDH adjusted Unicoi County’s case total down by one to 168 and no deaths.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Tuesday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 996 new cases and 17 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 101,745 and 2,344.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 42 new cases and no deaths in the VDH Tuesday report, for 425 cases and seven deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County’s total saw the highest daily case tally – 27 for 168 cases and three deaths. Scott County added nine cases for 111 and three deaths.
VDH also reported two new outbreaks in the LENOWISCO Health District, both at unspecified correctional facilities. The state Department of Corrections posted updates on its COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/) listing eight cases at Red Onion State Prison near Pound – five inmates and three staff or contractors. Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap posted one active case – a staffer or contractor.
DOC spokesperson Lisa Kinney said the five inmate COVID-19 cases represent the pandemic total at Red Onion, while the three staff/contractor cases are active cases only. Red Onion has had a total of six staff/contractor cases since the pandemic began in March, she said, and Wallens Ridge has had six staff/contractor cases during the pandemic.
Lee County’s total rose by four for 125 and one death. Norton added two cases for 21 and no deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,738,875 Tuesday, for 25.46 percent of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 147,566 positive results and 1,591,309 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Tuesday’s testing results by county stood at:
- Hawkins, 6,327 (549 positive, 5,778 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 11.14 percent
- Sullivan, 17,588 (1,120 positive, 16,468 negative) of 158,348, or 11.11 percent
- Washington, 18,755 (1,465 positive, 17,290 negative) of 129,375, or 14.5 percent
- Johnson, 4,227 (298 positive, 3,929 negative) of 17,788, or 23.76 percent
- Carter, 9,338 (588 positive, 8,750 negative) of 56,391, or 16.56 percent
- Greene, 8,915 (581 positive, 8,334 negative) of 69,069, or 12.91 percent
- Unicoi, 3,518 (179 positive, 3,339 negative) of 17,883, or 19.67 percent
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 1,378,458 of 8.63 million state residents, or 15.97 percent. For nasal swab testing only, 1,267,512 people have been tested to date, or 14.69 percent.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Tuesday’s online data, 8,519 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 9.85 percent.
Test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 2,332 of 23,423, or 10 percent
- Norton, 851 of 3,981, or 21.38 percent
- Wise County, 3,434 of 37,383, or 9.19 percent
- Scott County, 1,899 of 21,566, or 8.81 percent
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at health department offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week. Call the Sullivan County Health Department at 423-279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341.
The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) -- (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.