For the first time since COVID-19 shut down most in-person gatherings, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, will observe a full slate of in-person Holy Week services, beginning this week with Palm Sunday and extending through Easter Sunday on April 17.
“It feels like this is the first time we have been able to fully celebrate Holy Week in two years,” the Rev. Maggie Rust, Covenant’s pastor, said.
“During the COVID shutdown, Covenant and other congregations found ways to adapt and worship together,” Rust said. “We learned how to stay in touch and to conduct services remotely through Zoom and Facebook. But we have missed being in community, in-person, celebrating Communion and other special traditions we’ve been accustomed to sharing together as the Body of Christ.”
Covenant’s observances will include a Maundy Thursday service on April 14 with a fellowship meal, served outside at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.
“This will be our first fellowship meal since COVID started, and we’re very excited,” Rust said.
Covenant’s congregation will join Watauga Avenue Presbyterian Church at noon on April 15 for a Good Friday service of silence and prayer.
Covenant will hold an Easter sunrise service at 7 outside, weather permitting. The worship service will begin at 11. “This is always a special service with music and the sacrament,” Rust said.
Rust said she is excited about other opportunities, including a labyrinth in the church yard, available for walking and prayer. “The labyrinth will be available from Sunday, April 10, through Holy Week. The path is made with bird seed.”
Covenant will also host a churchwide scavenger hunt, “our version of a fun Easter Egg hunt,” Rust said, with clues announced on Monday, April 11.
For information on these and other services, check Covenant’s webpage https://cpcjc.org/ or follow the church on Facebook.