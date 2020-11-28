If the year 2020 had a motto, it might well be “Plans changed.”
One Johnson City couple set to wed this year adapted to the disruption of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to keep their friends, family and community safe.
Kayla Tucker and Jodi Nichols were engaged for two years. Their wedding was set for the end of September, and they were not keen on waiting any longer.
“We originally planned a wedding with 50 to 60 people — extended family and friends — but as the summer went on, and COVID got worse, we were worried those people weren’t going to be safe, and we just didn’t feel comfortable,” she said last week.
After much discussion about the risks the virus posed and whether precautions, like mask requirements and social distancing, were feasible for their service and reception, they realized the stress was too much.
They canceled the larger wedding and eloped in a private service on Sept. 5 at Willow Springs Park with only officiant Jodi Jones and photographer Lakyn Hayes in attendance. Hayes videoed the service, which the couple shared with their friends and family.
“It was beautiful and perfect,” Kayla said.
The photographs of the occasion show the beaming couple in the park basked in the setting sun. In one, taken as a sign of the times, Kayla and Jodi are wearing face masks.
Kayla said she was disappointed their guests could not attend as planned, but said deciding on the private service put peace back in their hearts and brought the joy back to their wedding. They also saved the money they originally budgeted for the larger service, which they can now invest into their first home together instead.
“Shortly before we made the decision, a story came out about a wedding in Maine where a lot of people got sick,” Kayla said. “Some of the people in our family are older, and the thought of them getting sick or the wedding becoming a super-spreader event, we couldn’t imagine being responsible for something like that.”
A public health investigation in rural Maine traced a COVID-19 outbreak to an August wedding.
A week after the event, 27 cases of the virus were confirmed out of the 55 attendees. Additionally, a staff member at the reception venue, a wedding vendor and a person who ate at the venue contracted confirmed cases.
From the wedding, the virus spread to a long-term care facility for elderly residents and a prison.
In all, the CDC traced 177 cases to the wedding that resulted in seven hospitalizations and seven deaths.
The CDC’s report notes that some recommended precautions were followed — the groom’s out-of-town family tested negative for the virus before attending, in compliance with an executive order from Maine’s governor — but other safety measures, specifically wearing masks, were not.
Once the threat of the virus has passed, Kayla said she and Jodi are planning a belated reception at their new home. Friends and family who missed the wedding will still be able to celebrate their joining.
For couples in similar situations, Kayla said to “go with your heart.”
“For some people, a big wedding is something they’ve always dreamed of,” she said. “Making this decision allowed us to reclaim our wedding and make it joyful again. Don’t lose your joy.”